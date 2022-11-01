ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Holiday Sale Nov. 19

DULUTH, Minn. — Kit Sitter from Duluth Fiber Guild came on the morning show to talk about an upcoming event. The Duluth Fiber Guild is putting on a holiday sale November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (The Coppertop) in Duluth. The free...
DULUTH, MN
UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive

DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
DULUTH, MN
City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
DULUTH, MN
Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
DULUTH, MN
152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate. The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870. This year...
DULUTH, MN
Haunted Ship Wrecks Past Attendance Records

DULUTH, Minn. — How many people can the Haunted Ship scare? Well, apparently a record-breaking amount. Thousands trekked through the tank of terror this October, 29,525 to be exact, and that’s not counting ghosts. A new single day record was also set at more than 4,000 people. This...
DULUTH, MN
Knowing Your Neighbors: Ship Nerds

DULUTH, Minn. – Watching the ore boats come into the harbor is a tale as old as time for Duluthians. For some it is an enjoyable pastime, for others, it is a way of life passed on from generation to generation. While there is no shortage of opportunities to watch boats come through the canal throughout the shipping season, occasionally we are blessed with unique opportunities that you cannot miss if you dare to call yourself a boat nerd.
DULUTH, MN
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
DULUTH, MN
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
DULUTH, MN
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
Duluth Downtown Task Force Holds News Conference To Reveal Recommendations

DULUTH, Minn. — Many people who care about Downtown Duluth have been worried about its future, but Tuesday there were 27 recommendations on how to make it better. The backdrop was the Minnesota Surplus Store on Superior Street. A 15-member task force has been meeting since April, after Mayor Emily Larson made downtown a priority in her State of the City Address. Almost half the recommendations deal with safety.
DULUTH, MN
Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission. City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.
DULUTH, MN
Garfield Avenue Closed Earlier Due To Oversized Truck Being Stuck

DULUTH, Minn. — A main road in Duluth was closed earlier Monday due to an oversized truck load being stuck. It was blocking the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Helberg Drive. As a result, shortly before 12:30 p.m., the closure backed up any Duluth-bound vehicles trying to come off the bridge.
DULUTH, MN

