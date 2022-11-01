Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Columbia Missourian
New building on the horizon for Columbia Independent School
On the Friday before MU’s Homecoming, students and staff at Columbia Independent School gathered outside to put the finishing touches on a float for the parade the next morning. They tied blue and gold balloons and yellow streamers to a wooden platform students had built earlier in the day.
Columbia Missourian
Support the Missourian, local journalism during the NewsMatch fundraising campaign
The Columbia Missourian has been covering local news for 114 years while training students to become journalists. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Columbia Missourian
Kendrick, Leipard donate to own campaigns in closing weeks
Both candidates for Boone County presiding commissioner made significant donations to their own campaigns in October. Republican Connie Leipard raised more than Democratic opponent Kip Kendrick last month, partially because she donated more to her campaign than Kendrick did to his.
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers prepare quesadillas for incoming customers Tuesday
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently majoring in journalism and documentary with a minor in film studies. Reach me at: smpzk3@umsystem.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Trotting into the holidays: The District prepares for carriage rides to begin downtown
Carriage rides through the heart of Columbia will begin Saturday, although the carriage is actually a 10-seat wagon pulled by two Belgian draft horses. Much like a hayride, riders will sit in rows on both sides of the wooden wagon.
Columbia Missourian
Mobile shower trailer seen as interim step for homeless community
News reports about shower trailers being used to provide comfort to those recovering from natural disasters has prompted plans to have one in Columbia for use by the unhoused community. Acting Deputy City Manager Michael Griggs organized the effort with city staff to get a shower trailer included in this...
Columbia Missourian
Fall musical "The Prom" opens at MU Department of Theatre
The MU Department of Theatre's production of "The Prom" opens Friday at Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Additional shows for the fall musical are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well as Nov. 10-13.
Columbia Missourian
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. begins balloon release tradition
Mizzou’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, hosted a balloon release on Wednesday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. As part of the event, members were asked to write down names of lost loved ones, personal fears, past trauma, and anything they wish to let go of on the balloons. The women then released them into the sky, signaling the release of grief. The chapter plans on making this event a permanent tradition for the organization.
Columbia Missourian
Voting for the climate means holding candidates accountable
You may be planning to vote for the climate next Tuesday, but truth be told, your work at the ballot box is only a beginning to the pursuit of climate action. Voting for the climate means a lot more than simply electing someone who says they will pursue a climate action agenda. It means following up once they are in office to keep climate at the top of their agenda and prevent it from falling into the business-as-usual routine that happens in politics.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 240 bridge in Howard County closed for several weeks for urgent repairs
The Missouri Department of Transportation says repairs are underway on the Missouri 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. On Thursday, bridge inspectors found deterioration on the structure and felt the safest option was to close the bridge until a more thorough inspection could be completed. Crews are now working to stabilize and reinforce the areas of concern along the bridge, according to a MoDOT news release.
Columbia Missourian
Hooked on history: MU professor offers class on ancient and modern pirates
For students searching for a class that is out of the ordinary, the University of Missouri may have the buried treasure they’re looking for. Kristy Wilson Bowers teaches a History 2700 class titled “The History of Pirates: Maritime Raiding from Ancient to Modern Times.” She has offered the class shortly after arriving at MU in 2015.
Columbia Missourian
EquipmentShare founders officially kick off expansion
EquipmentShare’s founders Thursday displayed plans for a new corporate campus to serve as headquarters for the growing company. Willy and Jabbock Schlacks, brothers and co-founders of EquipmentShare, also spoke about their decision to remain in Boone County despite attractive offers from other locations.
Columbia Missourian
Downtown restaurant El Rey opens doors; Logboat Brewing continues expansion
Change is afoot in Columbia as one prominent downtown business changes hands and another begins a new phase of a substantial expansion. El Rey Cocina Y Cantina opened its doors over the weekend of Oct. 22. It is located at the corner of Locust and Ninth streets and was formerly home to the bar Cantina.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday on “Tiger Talk” that defensive coordinator Blake Baker was soon to be extended. Drinkwitz said Missouri anticipates to receive news in the next 24 hours that Baker will be with the Tigers for “a long time.”
Columbia Missourian
Blair Oaks volleyball advances to state championship; Eldon finishes fourth
Blair Oaks volleyball advanced to its second straight MSHSAA Class 3 championship game, sweeping Tri-County Conference foe Eldon in the semifinals (25-23, 25-17, 25-17) Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Eldon had a momentary lead in the first set, but two straight kills from Anna Wekenborg gave the Falcons the advantage back....
Columbia Missourian
Missouri embraces defensive identity
Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker called last Saturday’s 23-10 win against South Carolina the team’s “most complete game” from an intensity and focus standpoint, a statement difficult to argue against after the defense held its fourth opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. The...
Columbia Missourian
Gary Greenlee Aug. 24, 1944 — Oct. 29, 2022
After a 6-year-long struggle with Alzheimer-related dementia, Gary has gone home to God. Gratitude and thanks to the outstanding care from all the wonderful staff at Boone Hospital who eased his final days. Gary loved good food, good music, and his Harley. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College volleyball finishes AMC regular season undefeated
Columbia College volleyball won on the road against William Woods in four sets (26-24, 25-13, 22-25, 25-18) in its regular-season finale Thursday in Fulton. The Cougars have now won eight straight games. Four Columbia players finished with double-digit kills. Allana Capella led the way with 17 kills, Abby Massengill had...
Columbia Missourian
MU men's hoops knocks off Wash U in exhibition
After an offseason of unknowns and questions about the large quantity of new talent for Missouri men’s basketball under first-year coach Dennis Gates, fans finally had a chance to see what the new-look Tigers had to offer on the court. Missouri’s 89-61 exhibition victory over Washington University on Thursday...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Experimental Music Festival to return for 7th year
Hitt Records co-owner Kyle Cook described experimental music as raw and pure, with “no inhibitions whatsoever.”. It’s not created for commercial success, but rather to express deeply-felt human emotions, Cook said. Columbia will get a taste of experimental music this week during the 7th annual Columbia Experimental Music Festival from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.
