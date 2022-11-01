How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet

Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Taylor Swift Weekend: Music Superstar Adds 3rd Spring Concert Stop in Philly
Two shows are not enough, Taylor Swift will be taking over Philadelphia for an entire weekend of concerts in spring 2023. On Friday, the music superstar from Berks County, Pennsylvania, announced more eight more dates for her upcoming The Eras Tour. The list included a third concert at Lincoln Financial Field slated for Sunday, May 14.
NBC Philadelphia
Drake and 21 Savage Release Joint Album ‘Her Loss'
Rappers Drake and 21 Savage have released a new joint album, called "Her Loss." The 16-track album was released at midnight Friday. The album is the second for Drake this year. The Canadian rapper released the solo album "Honestly, Nevermind" on June 17. For 21 Savage, the rapper last released...
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Once Collaborated on an Unfinished Play
Whether together or in their solo careers, the members of The Beatles are best known for their work as songwriters. Given that their discography contains some of the most beloved and influential music made in the 20th century, that’s not at all surprising. But the band’s members also had some notable sidelines — George Harrison’s work in film production comes to mind, for one thing.
Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper Among Stars Who Ran 2022 New York City Marathon
Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper were among the Hollywood stars who competed in the New York City marathon on Sunday, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times. Kutcher ran the race to raise money for Thorn, a nonprofit technology company he co-founded that aims to stop the sexual abuse of children online. According to his website, he raised more than $1 million for his efforts. More from The Hollywood Reporter'In Her Hands' Review: Hillary Clinton-Produced Doc Wrestles With the Impact of War on Afghan Women'Gutsy' Review: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Blandly Uplifting Apple TV+ DocuseriesWhat Is Hillary Clinton...
Hilary Duff mourns ex Aaron Carter: 'Boy did my teenage self love you deeply'
The former child stars dated on and off for three years in the early 2000s, at the height of their fame.
