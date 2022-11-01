ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, PA

Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries

(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA
FOX 43

70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police

An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
READING, PA
FOX 43

York bar shooting leads to attempted homicide charges

YORK, Pa. — A York man was charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited after allegedly shooting at someone outside a bar in 2021. According to a criminal complaint, Kenneth Ray, 39, of York, fired three shots at the victim, striking him...
YORK, PA
WGAL

About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
LANCASTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Three shot in weekend Reading shootings

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were shot in two weekend shootings within the same hour in Reading. According to Reading Police, on Oct. 30 at 8:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Penn streets for multiple shooting victims. One male victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds […]

