4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Amanita Cafe: A Chestnut Hill Gathering Spot Featuring Farm-to-Table EatsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Fall Foliage: 3 Places to Observe Stunning Nature in Lancaster, PA This MonthMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
National Healthy Eatings Day: 3 Places in Lancaster Serving Delicious Farm-to-Table FoodsMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
Homeless man shot, bicycle stolen in Northeast Philadelphia: Police
Police say two suspects on a motorcycle pulled up to the 36-year-old victim, shot him twice and then stole his mountain bike.
iheart.com
Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries
(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
70 shots fired into Lancaster business on Wednesday morning
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Nov. 2 at 2:09 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of E. Walnut Street for reports of gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers found 70...
Suspect Sought In Philly Hit-Run Of Mom, Daughter Crossing Street: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said crashed into a mother and daughter before fleeing the scene. At around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were crossing the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in the city's Manayunk neighborhood, officials said. As the...
Reading Bank Robbed, Suspect Still At Large: Police
An armed robber held up a bank in Berks County early on Thursday, Nov. 3, authorities announced. Police said the suspect entered the Riverfront Federal Credit Union at 733 Lancaster Ave. just after 9 a.m. He took out a handgun and approached the teller demanding cash, authorities said. The robber...
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
Police say during the shooting, the woman took her two children and climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof for safety.
York bar shooting leads to attempted homicide charges
YORK, Pa. — A York man was charged with criminal attempt - criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possession of firearm prohibited after allegedly shooting at someone outside a bar in 2021. According to a criminal complaint, Kenneth Ray, 39, of York, fired three shots at the victim, striking him...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
WGAL
About 70 shots fired at barbershop in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — About 70 shots were fired overnight at a barbershop in the city of Lancaster. WGAL video from the scene (posted above) shows the front window of DC Dior Cuts riddled with bullet holes. The business is located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut...
WGAL
Shots fired incident overnight at Lancaster barber shop
Lancaster city police say shots were fired at a barber shop overnight. Investigators say someone fired shots at the shop located at the corner of North Franklin and East Walnut Streets. According to police, no one was injured.
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
abc27.com
New charges filed in deadly Lancaster County barricade situation; officer’s shooting justified
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – New charges have been filed against a Lancaster man after a September shooting and barricade situation, and an officer’s use of force during the incident was ruled justified. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Miguel Angel Rodriguez was previously charged with...
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
fox29.com
Police: 2 men killed, 1 badly injured in North Philadelphia triple shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man is dead and two others were hurt in a Halloween night triple shooting in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West Ontario Street just after 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A 27-year-old man died...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
Pedestrian struck by car, killed in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. First responders rushed to Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue around midnight.The victim was walking with a bicycle when they were struck.The driver stopped at the scene.The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Berks Burglar Beats Victim With Hedge Clippers Then Locks Herself In Car, Say Police
A would-be burglar in Berks County beat up her alleged victim with hedge clippers and then locked herself in the victim's car, according to authorities. Samantha M. Kelley, 34, of Morgantown, resisted officers as she was taken into custody outside a house in Caernarvon Township just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, police said.
Three shot in weekend Reading shootings
READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were shot in two weekend shootings within the same hour in Reading. According to Reading Police, on Oct. 30 at 8:31 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of 8th and Penn streets for multiple shooting victims. One male victim was found at the scene with several gunshot wounds […]
Upper Nazareth man flees police at more than 100 mph before crashing, authorities say
A 28-year-old Upper Nazareth Township man was arrested Wednesday night after leading Palmerton police on a car chase from Carbon County into Northampton County before crashing, court papers say. Zayne J. Laubach, of the 3400 block of Nathaniel Drive, was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge William J. Kisser in...
