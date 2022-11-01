New Bedford man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

A New Bedford man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

According to Dartmouth police, Jose Manuel Santos Cordova, 46, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found methamphetamine, steroids and mushrooms. In addition to the drugs, they found an improperly stored firearm and $1800.

Because children were in the home, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was notified and called to the scene.

Santos Cordova is now facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a class C drug, possession of a class E drug, improper storage of a firearm and three counts of reckless endangerment to a child.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

