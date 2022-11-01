Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hypebeast.com
Fall Shades Outfit the Nike Air Penny 2
For 2022, the Air Penny 2 resurfaced with serious momentum behind it. The subject of Social Status’ latest collaboration with Nike, Penny Hardaway’s second signature sneaker continues its return as Nike prepares additional colorways for the ’90s classic. This time around, Nike has put together a fall-ready...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Collab Is Reportedly Releasing Next Month
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Drake’s long-awaited Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaboration may finally be hitting retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Ovrnunder.io revealed on Instagram yesterday that the Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Certified Lover Boy” collab will launch next month. Drake’s Nocta x Nike Air Force 1 Low features a traditional all-white color scheme, but the look of the shoe is elevated with premium tumbled leather throughout the entirety of the upper. The collab also features special Nocta branding on...
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max 90 in an "Ocean Bliss" Colorway
Has just presented its latest Air Max 90 silhouette which will soon be available in a fresh “Ocean Bliss” colorway. The Swoosh has been no stranger to experimentation with the 90 silhouettes. For example, Nike recently dropped a new animal-inspired design on the shoe which was a part of Nike’s “Animal Instinct” collection — it was adorned in suede and leather and combined cheetah, snakeskin, python, and zebra prints throughout the upper. However, on the other hand, Nike has also presented more minimalist designs of the shoe such as the “White Reptile” iteration which was a steady, white and black two-tone edition.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Yellow Heart"
Following an early look at an all-new Dunk High ‘85 “Valentine’s Day,” another seasonal offering now surfaces in the Nike Dunk Low “Yellow Heart.” While Valentine’s Day is traditionally seen as a celebration of romantic love, it can also be a day to express admiration and celebrate close friendships.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 95 "Black Earth" Is Fall Ready in Tonal Greens
Has added yet another Fall ready iteration for its new Air Max 95 lineup. This time around, the shoe’s colorway takes inspiration from nature’s green surroundings. The Nike Air Max 95 “Black Earth” arrives in a black, earth, sequoia and cargo khaki color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a mix of materials, featuring mesh, leather and suede. Each of the overlay panels are highlighted in a gradual tonal green gradient. The toe box is highlighted in suede, giving the texture of moss to stick to the nature theme of the shoe. 3M reflective materials detail the shoe, which sits atop a black rubber outsole.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX “Off-Noir” Releases On November 3rd In The UK And Europe
After months of teasing, the women’s Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX brings its rollout overseas on November 3rd. While not the first Air Jordan modified with weather-resistance, the upcoming pair brings industry-leading GORE-TEX to both a women’s-exclusive and overlooked silhouette. Clad in “Off-Noir,” the sneaker features “Fire Red” contrast throughout the upper and sole unit, with the latter boasting the Chicago Bulls-friendly flair at the shark teeth-reminiscent midsole detailing. The tops of tongues maintain their iconic reflective finish, while mesh profile windows and tread underfoot opt for a semi-translucent finish. Lastly, left shoes are branded with large “GORE-TEX” text, denoting the shoes’ waterproofed construction.
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Adds "Steel" and "Phantom" Colorways to the 2002R
New Balance continues to thrive as a go-to in footwear, excelling at mixed material offerings that blend minimalist design with versatility. A key model backing this approach to sneakers has been New Balance’s 2002R. Taking on a variety of in-house colorways and collaborative projects, including the recent N.HOOLYWOOD x INVINCIBLE-designed pair, the 2002R keeps on shining.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at a Multicolored Nike LeBron 20
While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a slow start to the NBA season with a 2-5 record, James’. partnership continues to thrive. Debuting the Nike LeBron 20 earlier this year, the duo has treated fans and basketball players to an array of thematic looks already. With a set of colorways already landing on shelves, more previews of future releases continue to pop up. Now, a multicolored approach to the Nike LeBron 20 has surfaced.
Comments / 0