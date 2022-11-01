Election Day lunar eclipse to be visible in Utah

Next Tuesday will be a special one across Utah, and not just because it's Election Day.

A total lunar eclipse will rise above the state in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, the last total eclipse on the schedule for nearly three years.

No special equipment will be needed, but Utahns may need a good alarm clock to get them up and out of bed as the eclipse will begin and end during the overnight hours.

In Utah, the eclipse will begin at 2:08 a.m., with the total eclipse starting at 3:16 a.m. and lasting for nearly 45 minutes. During the total eclipse period, the moon will turn a coppery-red color.

The entire show will end at 4:41 a.m., with the next total eclipse occurring on March 14, 2025, according to NASA .