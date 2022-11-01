ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes are on the way; here are the details

By Matthew Hidalgo
Another mild and windy day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Cloud cover kept temperatures cooler than expected Tuesday.

Winds will be sticking around through Wednesday afternoon with the strongest winds west and south of Billings in the foothills.

Some areas will see gusts 50 mph and even a bit stronger. Make sure to secure loose objects and use caution while driving.

Changes are on the way though, cooler air and moisture will push in Wednesday. As far as precipitation goes, expect rain to a rain/snow mix for the lower elevations and snow for the higher elevations in the mountains. The cooler air will really settle in on Thursday with areas not getting out of the 30s.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mixture of clear and cloudy skies. Low near 45°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and clouds with windy conditions. High near 60°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a low near 29°F

