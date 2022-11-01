New Big 12 TV deals means UCF will make more money than FSU, Miami | Commentary

Remember when Florida, Florida State and Miami used to ride through Orlando in their stretch limousine and arrogantly look down their noses when they drove by the neighborhood where UCF lives?

“Such common riffraff,” the Gators said snobbishly.

“How do they live in such squalor?” the Hurricanes added condescendingly.

“Can you believe they actually had the audacity to invite us to come down to play a game in their little poor house, er, Bounce House,” the Seminoles chimed in with utter disdain.

Well, don’t look now, but the state’s historic, hoity-toity Big 3 aren’t sneering anymore. In fact, they were absolutely floored and flabbergasted at what transpired over the weekend when UCF cranked up the volume in the moving van and began playing the theme song from the old TV sitcom “The Jeffersons.”

“Well we’re movin’ on up, to the east side,

To a deluxe apartment in the sky,

Movin’ on up,

To the east side,

We finally got a piece of the pie.”

I’ll say UCF is finally getting a piece of the pie.

And a huge piece at that.

An even bigger piece than Florida State and Miami has on their plate.

When UCF’s soon-to-be new conference, the Big 12, agreed to a 6-year, 2.28 billion TV contract extension with Fox and ESPN over the weekend, it was almost as if money miraculously came raining down from the heavens and landed into UCF’s dwindling athletic coffers.

Amazingly, the Big 12 negotiated a new deal that includes a significant raise in media revenue per school, even though the league’s marquee programs — Oklahoma and Texas — won’t be there when the new deal starts in 2025.

According to published reports, the overall value of the Big 12′s deal is expected to increase from $220 million annually to $380 million — an average increase in media-only revenue per school from $22 million to $31.7 million.

That’s right, UCF will be getting $31.7 million a year, and that’s just in media money. The overall annual revenue haul from the Big 12 is expected to be more than $50 million per year. If my math is correct, that’s about a $43 million annual raise from the $7 million annual revenue check UCF currently cashes in the American Athletic Conference.

When new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark visited Orlando last week, UCF athletic director Terry Mohajir presented Yormark with a personalized space-themed football jersey. With the money UCF is about to rake in, Mohajir should have presented Yormark and his negotiating team with matching diamond-studded Rolexes.

This is an incredible financial windfall for the Knights and will certainly go down as one of the significant moments in UCF sports history, right along with starting the football program in 1979, building the on-campus stadium in 2007, the undefeated season of 2017 and the invitation to the Big 12 last year.

The Knights, because of their status as a Group of 5 program, have always been forced to do more with less — such as building their bargain-basement on-campus stadium on a shoestring budget. Those days are over.

No, UCF won’t be making as much TV money as the Gators, who cash a humongous check every year that is projected to be close to $100 million when the SEC’s new TV deal kicks in. However, the Knights will likely be making between $5 million-10 million more per year than ACC schools such as Florida State, Miami and, yes, even Clemson.

Can you imagine how incredibly irked Clemson coach Dabo Swinney must be to know that the upstart Knights are cashing a bigger TV check than his national powerhouse Tigers? Sadly, the ACC is stuck in a bad 20-year TV deal with ESPN that was signed in 2016 and goes for 14 more seasons.

So while other conferences such as the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 are signing monster new deals, the ACC’s already-outdated deal doesn’t expire until 2036. Even worse, 2036, the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC all will sign their next TV deals years before the ACC’s current deal runs its course.

What’s it all mean? It means the Gators could make close to a half-billion dollars more money over a 10-year period than the Seminoles and Hurricanes while UCF could make as much as $100 million more. Translation: You can build a lot of palatial facilities and fund a lot of NIL initiatives with that kind of extra money.

And there is seemingly nothing Florida State and Miami can do about it unless one of two unlikely scenarios happen: (1) ESPN, out of the kindness of its heart, decides to tear up the current contract and give the ACC a new, more lucrative deal. (2) The ACC, out of the kindness of its heart, drastically decreases the massive exit fees for any member schools that want to go shopping for another conference.

Ironically, UCF always dreamed about being in the ACC with Miami and Florida State, but now Florida State and Miami probably wish they were in the Big 12 with UCF.

I’ve talked to many UCF administrators and coaches over the years who always imagined what they could accomplish if the day ever came where they were on equal financial footing with the state’s “Big 3.″ Well, that day has arrived and now the Big 3 is officially the Big 4.

Move over, Florida, Florida State and Miami, and make room in that stretch limo for UCF.

The Knights are movin’ on up.

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com . Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2