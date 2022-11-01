Read full article on original website
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football win to reach bowl eligibility Friday at Boston College?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Coming off of a bye week, Duke gets a chance to earn its coveted sixth win Friday night at Boston College.
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke football takes on Boston College in first game back from bye
After a signature win for the Blue Devils against Miami, head coach Mike Elko will lead his players into Chestnut Hill, Mass., to face off against Boston College. With bowl eligibility on the line, Friday night is a crucial game for Duke to continue its positive momentum. Here are five things to know before Duke takes the field against the Eagles.
Chronicle
Third and goal: Duke football must focus on shutting down Zay Flowers against Boston College
After a demanding win against Miami in Week 8, Duke football returns from its bye week with a matchup against Boston College. Ahead of the Friday night date with the Eagles, the Blue Zone has three keys to a victory:. Rush the passer. Coming off a season-high six sacks in...
Chronicle
Duke wrestling 2022-23 season preview
After two straight seasons without a win, Duke improved mightily last season, finishing the year 7-10. However, the Blue Devils struggled as a team in the postseason, finishing in last at the ACC Championships and 48th out of 69 teams at the NCAA Championships. With Matt Finesilver transferring to Michigan and Josh Finesilver graduating, the program lost its two best grapplers. The brothers were the only members of the team to qualify for the NCAA Championships last season, and Matt was just two wins shy of All-American status.
Chronicle
Duke men’s basketball previews keys to success in preseason finale against Fayetteville State
In the midst of transitioning from the spectacle of Countdown to Craziness into the intense season, the Blue Devils continue to orchestrate their symphony. The band is now in tune, ready to perform. Duke’s 82-45 win Wednesday against Fayetteville State may have just been an exhibition, but it illuminated several...
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball rides big first-half performance past Fayetteville State in exhibition
In rodeos, the skill of a cowboy is determined by his ability to withstand the relentless bucking of a riled-up bronco. In their exhibition match against Fayetteville State Wednesday evening, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils withstood that bucking and then some, finishing as confident 82-45 winners at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The result may not do anything for records, stat sheets or national polling, but for a new-look group hoping to spur another dominant era of basketball in Durham, things really could not have gone much better.
Chronicle
'Feed off each other': The making of Jon Scheyer's first coaching staff
Mike Krzyzewski’s fingerprints will forever be all over the Duke men’s basketball program, but the reins are now in the hands of Jon Scheyer. As he has been preparing his team for its Nov. 7 tipoff against Jacksonville, Chris Carrawell, Amile Jefferson and Jai Lucas have been alongside him doing the same thing. The quartet makes up Duke’s official coaching staff for the first year of post-Krzyzewski basketball.
Chronicle
5 observations from the first half of Duke men's basketball's exhibition against Fayetteville State
The Blue Devils jumped out to a substantial lead early in the first half of Wednesday evening’s exhibition against Fayetteville State, claiming a 50-22 lead at the break. With 20 minutes to play in Duke’s last on-court preview of the coming season, here are five of our observations.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Celeste Taylor
As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus Mia Hiede, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson, Elizabeth Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson. We wrap up with Celeste Taylor:
