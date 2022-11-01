After two straight seasons without a win, Duke improved mightily last season, finishing the year 7-10. However, the Blue Devils struggled as a team in the postseason, finishing in last at the ACC Championships and 48th out of 69 teams at the NCAA Championships. With Matt Finesilver transferring to Michigan and Josh Finesilver graduating, the program lost its two best grapplers. The brothers were the only members of the team to qualify for the NCAA Championships last season, and Matt was just two wins shy of All-American status.

DURHAM, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO