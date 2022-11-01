ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke wrestling 2022-23 season preview

After two straight seasons without a win, Duke improved mightily last season, finishing the year 7-10. However, the Blue Devils struggled as a team in the postseason, finishing in last at the ACC Championships and 48th out of 69 teams at the NCAA Championships. With Matt Finesilver transferring to Michigan and Josh Finesilver graduating, the program lost its two best grapplers. The brothers were the only members of the team to qualify for the NCAA Championships last season, and Matt was just two wins shy of All-American status.
Duke men's basketball rides big first-half performance past Fayetteville State in exhibition

In rodeos, the skill of a cowboy is determined by his ability to withstand the relentless bucking of a riled-up bronco. In their exhibition match against Fayetteville State Wednesday evening, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils withstood that bucking and then some, finishing as confident 82-45 winners at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The result may not do anything for records, stat sheets or national polling, but for a new-look group hoping to spur another dominant era of basketball in Durham, things really could not have gone much better.
'Feed off each other': The making of Jon Scheyer's first coaching staff

Mike Krzyzewski’s fingerprints will forever be all over the Duke men’s basketball program, but the reins are now in the hands of Jon Scheyer. As he has been preparing his team for its Nov. 7 tipoff against Jacksonville, Chris Carrawell, Amile Jefferson and Jai Lucas have been alongside him doing the same thing. The quartet makes up Duke’s official coaching staff for the first year of post-Krzyzewski basketball.
Duke women's basketball 2022-23 player preview: Celeste Taylor

As the college basketball season looms, it's finally time for the Blue Zone to preview the 2022-23 Duke women's basketball roster. We previously looked at Bo Shaffer, Emma Schmidt, Jiselle Havas, Lee Volker, Imani Lewis, Emma Koabel, Vanessa de Jesus Mia Hiede, Kennedy Brown, Shay Bollin, Jordyn Oliver, Reigan Richardson, Taya Corosdale, Ashlon Jackson, Elizabeth Balogun and Shayeann Day-Wilson. We wrap up with Celeste Taylor:
