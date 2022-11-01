Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Super Cruise Available To Order Again
GM added the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driver assist system to the Chevy Silverado 1500 options list with the introduction of the fully refreshed 2022 model year. The feature was later put under constraint for the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, but now, GM Authority has learned that it the driver assist system is once again available to order.
Auto prices finally begin to inch down from inflated highs
All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or sport utility vehicle for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn’t have any suitable vehicles. Or they’d demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
Buick Electra EV Will Become A Family Of Electric Cars
General Motors is on an electric vehicle onslaught with recent reveals such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Celestiq. Meanwhile, the Buick brand has been mostly left out, apart from a possible EV replacement for the Encore. The company revealed the stunning Wildcat, which is only a design study, and the Electra Concept, which previews a future EV model.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado Average Transaction Price Climbs 14.1 Percent In Q3 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) of the Chevy Silverado rose by 14 percent in Q3 2022 amid continued demand for the light-duty pickup truck. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average transaction price for a Chevy Silverado in the three months from July until the end of September stood at $60,445, a 14.1 percent increase year-over-year. In fact, the Silverado had the largest increase in average transaction price of all Chevy models. Interestingly, sales of the Silverado were down during this time period, falling almost five percent to 114,963 units.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Orders Are Being Canceled
Amid numerous supply chain shortages, FoMoCo has canceled orders for a number of models in recent months and pushed them to the 2023 model year, as it simply doesn’t have the parts it needs to fulfill all of those orders. Most recently, this includes the Ford Transit Connect van, the Ford Escape crossover, and the Ford Maverick compact pickup. Now, it seems as if the 2022 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is on that list as well, according to KSNT News in Topeka, Kansas.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Cyber Cash Sales Promotion Launches In November 2022
GM is running a promotion for Chevy products this month. Called the Chevy Cyber Cash sales event, this promotion runs the course of November and offers $500 on select popular 2022 and 2023 models. Here’s everything you need to know. The following vehicles are eligible for this offer, which...
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Chevy Montana To Feature Innovative Cargo Box
General Motors continues to reveal details of the next-generation Chevy Montana through the web series dedicated to the pickup’s final development stage in Brazil, in which it ensures that the Montana will have the most innovative cargo bed in its segment. The automaker’s Brazilian subsidiary has just launched a...
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches 750-HP 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro
The Chevy Camaro makes quite the impression right out of the box, but for those customers looking to squeeze more juice from the platform, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is now offering the 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro with 750 horsepower. As evidenced by the name, SVE’s 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC Chevy...
gmauthority.com
Roadster Shop Launches Legend Series Chassis For K5 Chevy Blazer And C/K Trucks
Old-school rigs like the K5 Chevy Blazer and the C/K line of trucks are great, no doubt about it. However, with the right components underneath, these machines get even better. Now, Roadster Shop is aiming to offer exactly that with its new Legend Series chassis. For those who may not...
gmauthority.com
1978 Corvette Drag Races 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302: Video
We’re headed back to the drag strip for another classic performance showdown, this time with a 1978 Chevy Corvette lining up alongside a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302. This drag racing video is once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, and includes walkarounds and specs for both of the competitors, as well as several rounds of racing at the end. Skip ahead to the 5-minute, 25-second mark if you want to get straight to the action.
gmauthority.com
Ram 1500 Revolution EV Debut Pushed Back To January 2023
The upcoming Ram 1500 Revolution EV pickup truck won’t be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show as Stellantis previously announced. Now, it will officially debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2023. As GM Authority previously reported, the Ram 1500 EV was originally slated to be...
torquenews.com
Subaru Is Up Again? 2 New SUVs Keep The Good Times Rolling, And One Is Back
Subaru of America reported sales are up again. Check out Subaru's top three SUVs that keep the good times rolling and one performance model that keeps dropping. Subaru of America (SOA) is reporting sales are up again, and the good times keep rolling. It's the fourth time this year that sales are up, and the Camden, N.J. automaker's top SUVs keep the momentum going. The improved sales are because of the hot 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, redesigned 2023 Outback, and the steady Forester is now rolling again.
Kevin Hart Unveils Dark Knight Buick Grand National With Cadillac V6 Power
Buick's electrified future is now set in stone, with models like the Electra arriving in a few short years. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the brand's past. Kevin Hart clearly hasn't, but that's to be expected from the well-known gearhead. At SEMA 2022, Kevin unveiled his latest one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with MagnaFlow. It's a custom Buick Grand National he dubbed "The Dark Knight."
gmauthority.com
Vance And Hines Launches New HoleShot Chevy Silverado Exhaust System: Video
Chevy Silverado customers looking to add some extra style and sound to their light-duty pickup truck can do exactly that with the new HoleShot exhaust system on offer from Vance and Hines. Also known for developing a range of products for motorcycles, Vance and Hines is now dipping into the...
torquenews.com
Ford Maintains Its Sales Momentum As October Sales Remain Strong
During October, Ford maintained its sales momentum across the board, leading the electric segment with its models. October was a good month for Ford as the vehicle manufacturer maintained its electric vehicle momentum. According to sales figures just released, Ford's electric vehicle (EV) sales were up 120 percent over last year. This is two times the growth rate of the overall EV segment, in general.
gmauthority.com
GM Appoints New Head Of OnStar
GM has appointed a new head of OnStar. Effective November 1st, Mike Devereux has taken over as vice president, OnStar safety and security, following the departure of Jeff Massimilla. Per a recent report from Automotive News, Massimilla departed OnStar after a little over a year, originally taking the position in...
gmauthority.com
GM And Microvast To Develop EV Battery Separator Technology
GM has announced a new collaborative effort with Texas-based battery manufacturer Microvast to develop and produce innovative battery separator technology for use in future GM EVs. The collaboration will include the construction of a new separator plant in the U.S. and is supported by a $200 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing initiative.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Blue Glow Metallic Paint No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Blazer is the fifth model year for the current-generation crossover. This model year brought a mid-cycle refresh that debuts several important updates and changes to the exterior and interior. Now, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed Blazer is no longer available to order with Blue Glow Metallic paint.
