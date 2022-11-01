Read full article on original website
Wave of Cuban migrant detentions stokes fears that deportations to the island will resume
When Dachel Caballero headed to an appointment at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar earlier this week, the 30-year-old Cuban man thought he’d go back home to his wife and newborn child.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Venezuelan migrants removed under new Biden move feel betrayed by Mexico, US
Venezuelan migrants are saying they have been betrayed by both the U.S. and Mexico after they were removed and given a 15-day deadline to apply for a visa or leave.
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
First group of Venezuelans with U.S. sponsors arrive under new immigration program
The first group of Venezuelan migrants sponsored by U.S.-based individuals under a new Biden administration policy designed to deter illegal border crossings arrived in the U.S. over the weekend, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. Four Venezuelans approved to come to the U.S. under the private sponsorship program arrived...
South Florida Republicans Demand Answers on Why Biden Administration is Changing Cuba Policy
This week, three Republicans representing South Florida in the U.S. House–U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar–sent a letter to the Biden administration expressing concerns, and requesting answers to a series of questions regarding the administration’s seeming shift in U.S. policy toward the regime in Cuba.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees
Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan...
Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended
MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Border Patrol union hits back at ACLU over agent clash with migrants: 'Go to hell'
The National Border Patrol Council on Wednesday hit out at the American Civil Liberties Union for its criticism of Border Patrol's handling of a group of migrants.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
6,800 Venezuelans have been approved to come to the U.S. legally under sponsorship policy
The U.S. government has given more than 6,800 Venezuelans permission to fly to the U.S. legally, and admitted several hundred of them, under a sponsorship initiative the Biden administration set up in October to manage a record number of Venezuelan migrants arriving along the southern border, officials said Thursday. Since...
Bernie Sanders hits the campaign trail with days left before the US midterms
The Vermont senator is holding nine rallies across five battleground states, hoping to deliver a closing argument to young and working-class voters
Why the US midterms matter – from abortion rights to democracy
Guardian writers lay down what’s on the line and what a Republican victory could mean for the future of the country
New shelter opens in Tijuana for Venezuelan migrants expelled from U.S.
After weeks of planning and debate over the opening of a shelter primarily for Venezuelan migrants, the facility has finally opened in Tijuana.
Ukrainians once again showing up in Tijuana, allowed to cross into U.S.
A source who works with migrants in Tijuana told Border Report the policy of allowing Ukrainians to cross the border through the San Ysidro Port of Entry is likely to create another "flood of Ukrainian migrants in Tijuana."
