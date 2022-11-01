Fire Marshal: Cigarette sparked fire that killed elderly woman at mobile home in Moses Lake; victim identified

Read full article on original website
One home destroyed, second home damaged in Monday night fire in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — One home was destroyed and a neighboring home damaged in a Monday night fire in Moses Lake. Moses Lake firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Peninsula Drive. Crews arrived to a single-family home fully-involved, with flames coming through the roof, according to Moses Lake Fire Marshal Derek Beach.
UPDATE: Wanted gunman from Othello boobytraps vehicle with flash-bang, leaves derogatory message
3:26 P.M. UPDATE -- Richland Police Department's bomb squad has identified the incendiary device that was planted between the seats of a suspect vehicle in Othello on Wednesday. The device was recovered from the vehicle and diffused. Adams County Sheriff's officials are referring to it as 'discrattionary' device like a flash-bang or a stun grenade. The suspect who is believed to have rigged the vehicle with the device is still at large.
Repeat offender linked to eight robberies sentenced to eight years in prison
ELLENSBURG - This week, Ellensburg’s police department announced the sentencing of 32-year-old Robert Powers, a serial robber who’s been linked to 21 crimes. Powers was sentenced on Oct. 18 to 100 months in prison after further investigation linked him to eight robberies, 11 malicious mischiefs and two thefts.
20% price hike for natural gas customers in Wenatchee and Moses Lake took effect Nov. 1
If you're a Cascade Natural Gas customer, your rates just went up by about 20%, according to the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC). A document associated with UTC's case docket indicates that the new rates took effect on Nov. 1, and will remain in effect for one year. The average monthly bill is expected to go up $13.54, boosting the average therm bill of 54 therms to $74.50.
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
Teamsters Union votes to end strike with local beverage distributor, sending dozens back to work
EAST WENATCHEE - About 60 local workers returned to their jobs at Swire Coca-Cola in north central Washington on Monday after spending a little over two weeks on strike. With warehouses in East Wenatchee, Omak and Moses Lake, Swire distributes Coca-Cola products to store across north central Washington. Drivers, merchandisers...
Microsoft donates $240,000 to Grant PUD’s power bill assistance program
QUINCY - A $240,000 donation from Microsoft will aid Grant PUD customers who need help keeping the lights illuminated and the heat on this winter. The six-figure sum was an energy savings rebate Microsoft earned for facility upgrades at its Quincy data center campus. Instead of keeping the money for itself, the decision makers at Microsoft decided to allot the amount to the utility district so it could pass it on to those in need through Grant PUD's Pay-it-Forward program.
