Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another.The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce."Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Musk wrote. While Twitter previously issued warnings before suspensions, now that...
Kathy Griffin Gets Silenced As Twitter Suspends Her Account & As Elon Musk Warns People “Engaging In Impersonation”
Kathy Griffin lost her privilege of “free speech” on Twitter after her account was suspended. This was followed by a tweet from Elon Musk warning people about “engaging in impersonation.” The My Life on the D-List alum was suspended from using Twitter after she partook in a Twitter trend where users started changing their display name to Elon Musk. Griffin did not change her Twitter handle, which she had kept as “@kathygriffin.” Musk took to Twitter to warn other users engaging in behavior like Griffin’s saying, “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.” “Previously,...
How America's major sports leagues are getting out the vote for 2022 midterm elections
Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, professional sports leagues nationwide have encouraged their fans to get involved in the process. Yahoo Sports looked into how several major sports, in partnership with other organizations, have participated. NFL. The league is building upon its NFL Votes initiative that was founded...
