Saudi ally UAE undertook a secret mission to Riyadh that backed Biden's view on OPEC oil production, report says
The UAE's national security adviser secretly met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to the Wall Street Journal.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-U.S. Says China and Russia Have Leverage to Stop North Korea Nuclear Test
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday. The official, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said that while the United States had...
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
US News and World Report
Train Crosses North Korea Border Into Russia After Arms Report, Think Tank Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A train crossed from North Korea into Russia on Friday, two days after the United States said it had information indicating Pyongyang is covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for its war in Ukraine, a Washington think tank said, citing commercial satellite imagery. The 38 North project,...
Biden’s oil windfall tax would backfire, warns Larry Summers
New York CNN Business — Economist Larry Summers is pushing back after President Joe Biden floated the possibility of punishing the oil industry for high prices by imposing a windfall profit tax. “I’m not sure [I] understand the argument for a windfall profits tax on energy companies,” Summers said...
US News and World Report
G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force
MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
White House gets 'Goldilocks' jobs report as they look to make up ground on the economy
As White House officials prepared for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, the last thing they wanted to see is a blowout hiring number.
getnews.info
US News and World Report
Analysis-Why Is North Korea Testing So Many Missiles?
SEOUL (Reuters) - The hundreds of South Korean and American warplanes simulating attacks during drills are most likely what led North Korea to test a record number of missiles this week, experts say, but Pyongyang may also be turning up the heat before a nuclear test. Analysts say North Korean...
US News and World Report
G-7 Ministers Back Ukraine Support, Are Suspicious of China
MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
US News and World Report
German Pensions Could Rise by up to 4.2% in 2023 - Proposal
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's more than 20 million pensioners will likely see their state benefit rise by up to 4.2% from July 2023, according to a governemt proposal seen by Reuters, lower than the expected inflation rate of 7.0%. The state pension in western Germany will rise by 3.5%, while...
US News and World Report
Fed Says Financial System Holding up Through Turbulent Year
(Reuters) -Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business indebtedness has remained...
getnews.info
US News and World Report
Speculators' Net Long USD Bets Shrink to a More Than 1-Year Low -CFTC, Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was...
US News and World Report
North Korea Tests Inter-Continental Missile Capable of Reaching U.S.
North Korea accelerated its brazen and provocative weapons tests on Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of reaching U.S. territories in the Pacific or even the mainland. Japan reported early Thursday that North Korea had fired a missile in its direction that landed in the sea,...
US News and World Report
UK Long-Run Inflation Expectations Drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov
LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 6.2% on the longest-running...
The 30 companies information technology students around the world most want to work for
According to this year's ranking from Universum, Google, Microsoft, and Apple stand out as companies IT students want to work at.
US News and World Report
Germany Urges Western Balkan Leaders to Resolve Conflicts
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Tells China: Any Change in Taiwan's Status Quo Must Be Peaceful
BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region. "I have ... made it clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or...
BBC
Midterms turnout: Could Australia-style voting help in US?
The turnout next week for the US congressional elections could be a record, although it will still fall below many other countries. Could Australia have a solution?. When Americans went to the polls for the last midterm election, they did so in unusually high numbers. Unusual, that is, by American standards.
