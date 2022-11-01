ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

China Says U.S. Must 'Take Responsibility' for Breakdown in Climate Ties

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Climate change diplomacy between China and the United States cannot be separated from broader political tensions between the two sides, and Washington must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks, China's foreign ministry said. Nearly 200 countries are about to gather in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for...
CNN

Biden’s oil windfall tax would backfire, warns Larry Summers

New York CNN Business — Economist Larry Summers is pushing back after President Joe Biden floated the possibility of punishing the oil industry for high prices by imposing a windfall profit tax. “I’m not sure [I] understand the argument for a windfall profits tax on energy companies,” Summers said...
US News and World Report

G7 Urges China to Abstain From Threats, Use of Force

MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) -The Group of Seven on Friday urged China to abstain from "threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force," while the United States touted the countries' increasingly aligned approach toward dealing with Beijing. A mildly-worded communique, wrapping up two days of meetings by the foreign ministers of...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Why Is North Korea Testing So Many Missiles?

SEOUL (Reuters) - The hundreds of South Korean and American warplanes simulating attacks during drills are most likely what led North Korea to test a record number of missiles this week, experts say, but Pyongyang may also be turning up the heat before a nuclear test. Analysts say North Korean...
US News and World Report

G-7 Ministers Back Ukraine Support, Are Suspicious of China

MUENSTER, Germany (AP) — Top diplomats from the world’s major industrialized democracies on Friday rallied support for Ukraine in its resistance to Russia’s invasion, expressing “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine's defense, and expressed suspicion of China’s increasing assertiveness amid a panoply of global crises. Foreign...
US News and World Report

German Pensions Could Rise by up to 4.2% in 2023 - Proposal

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's more than 20 million pensioners will likely see their state benefit rise by up to 4.2% from July 2023, according to a governemt proposal seen by Reuters, lower than the expected inflation rate of 7.0%. The state pension in western Germany will rise by 3.5%, while...
US News and World Report

Fed Says Financial System Holding up Through Turbulent Year

(Reuters) -Even as global central banks rapidly tightened financial conditions this year, U.S. households, banks and businesses have so far been able to adapt, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said as the Fed released its semiannual report on financial stability. "Over the period, household and business indebtedness has remained...
US News and World Report

Speculators' Net Long USD Bets Shrink to a More Than 1-Year Low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net long dollar position was...
US News and World Report

North Korea Tests Inter-Continental Missile Capable of Reaching U.S.

North Korea accelerated its brazen and provocative weapons tests on Thursday, launching an intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of reaching U.S. territories in the Pacific or even the mainland. Japan reported early Thursday that North Korea had fired a missile in its direction that landed in the sea,...
US News and World Report

UK Long-Run Inflation Expectations Drop to 4.2% - Citi/YouGov

LONDON (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the next five to 10 years dropped to 4.2% in October from 4.3% in September, a monthly survey by Citi and YouGov showed on Friday. Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months held steady at 6.2% on the longest-running...
US News and World Report

Germany Urges Western Balkan Leaders to Resolve Conflicts

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday told leaders of six Balkan countries that aspire to join the European Union that “it is high time to overcome regional conflicts" and stand together as Russia wages war in Ukraine. Leaders from Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia...
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Tells China: Any Change in Taiwan's Status Quo Must Be Peaceful

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he reaffirmed during his trip to China that Germany pursues a one-China policy while also addressing growing concerns about stability and peace in the region. "I have ... made it clear that any change in Taiwan's status quo must be peaceful or...
BBC

Midterms turnout: Could Australia-style voting help in US?

The turnout next week for the US congressional elections could be a record, although it will still fall below many other countries. Could Australia have a solution?. When Americans went to the polls for the last midterm election, they did so in unusually high numbers. Unusual, that is, by American standards.
