Atlantic, IA

Phyllis Marie Curtis Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
Phyllis Marie Curtis, age 93 of Atlantic, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, IA. She was born the daughter of Albert and Hazel (Westover) Adams on December 24, 1928, at her parent’s home out on the farm in Montgomery County, IA. She attended country school near her home and later graduated from Elliott High School in Elliott, IA. After graduation, Phyllis worked in Red Oak, IA, then stayed home to raise her children, and later Hansen Egg in Griswold and drove a school bus for the Griswold School system. (The first lady to drive a school bus for the Griswold Schools and she could still parallel park any vehicle well up into her eighties better than most!) Phyllis finished her working years at the Griswold Care Center in the kitchen helping feed the residents (which included her mother, Hazel).

She was united in marriage to Glen Dale Curtis in February 1949. They lived in Griswold and raised their family of 4 children. They spent most of their life in Griswold and then in 2006, they moved to Atlantic to 800 Chestnut until Phyllis moved to the Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn in July of this year. Phyllis was a member of the Griswold United Methodist Church.

Phyllis and Glen enjoyed square dancing, bowling, and golfing with their friends. Phyllis especially enjoyed playing bridge, pinochle, and pitch with her friends in Griswold and Atlantic. She was always extremely happy when the game was played by her rules, and she won!

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Glen; one sister, Opal Spooner and brother-in-law, Bud Spooner; brothers-in-law, James Lindvall, William Dean, Marvin Drake, Dean Lyle (Joe) Curtis, Duane DeWitt, Ervin Andersen and sister-in-law, Ruby Andersen, along with one granddaughter, Alison Curtis and one granddaughter-in-law, Lindsey Curtis.

Phyllis is survived by: her children, Steve (Nancy) Curtis of Atlantic, Jim (Beverly) Curtis of Eldridge, IA, Kathy (Ted) Waggoner of Marne, IA and Roger Curtis of Griswold, IA; four grandchildren, Rachel (Joel Catlin) Curtis, Evan Curtis, Thomas Curtis and Christopher Curtis; three great grandchildren, Ali Jean Curtis, and Wyatt and Willa Catlin; sisters, Lois (Lindvall) Dean of Atlantic, Ramona Drake of Woodbury, MN; one sister-in-law, Geraldine (Gerri) Curtis of Griswold; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m., on November 05, 2022, at the Griswold Cemetery in Griswold. Memorials can be made in her name and left or mailed to the funeral home. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic is caring for Phyllis and her family at this time and condolences can be sent to: schmidtfamilyfh.com.

