Sherwood neighborhood rallies to have Halloween after standoff caused evacuation Monday
People on 16 different streets were told to evacuate on Monday afternoon as a precaution during a standoff that lasted into Tuesday morning. Though several families were without costumes or candy, people of the Indian Hills neighborhood rallied together to have Halloween, one way or another.
Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack
A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
Construction on Rodney Parham creates headache for neighbors
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Crews are working to expand Rodney Parham Road by adding a sidewalk and bike lane— however, that's created a mess for residents to deal with. Billie Woods and her husband moved to their home on Rodney Parham Road three years ago. "I loved how...
Two shot exiting Asher Avenue store in Little Rock Wednesday night
Little Rock police officers were called out Wednesday night after two men were shot as they exited a store on Asher Avenue.
North Little Rock man indicted for arson
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 2, 37-year-old Nathan James Hester of North Little Rock was indicted for setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed his attempt to set fire to Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle and his alleged involvement in 12 other fires.
LRPD: Arrest made after car stolen with 3 kids inside
Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday night after a car was stolen with three children inside.
Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis
BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
Bystander says Beebe trunk or treat turned terrifying as driver crashed through crowd
A bystander from a Monday night trunk-or-treat recalls how the event turned terrifying as an intoxicated driver tore through the crowd.
Little Rock police investigate 'suspicious death' on Legion Hut Road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a "suspicious death" in the city. According to authorities, the incident happened on Legion Hut Road. There is no further information on the incident, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Little Rock police release additional information on Wednesday car theft and kidnapping
Additional details in a Wednesday night Little Rock car theft show the three children inside the car when it was taken were present during the subsequent police chase.
LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff
SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
Deputies: Body discovered Tuesday on property in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. – Jefferson County deputies are in the early stages of a death investigation after a body was discovered Tuesday near Old Warren Road and Gibson Road, just south of Pine Bluff. According to investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the call at 3:33 p.m. after the property owner […]
Police report 71st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday. Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.
Wednesday homicide in Mabelvale makes 2022 deadliest year on record in Little Rock
Little Rock police said a death investigation started midday Wednesday is now being considered the city’s 71st homicide of 2022, pushing past the previous annual record for killings in the capital city.
Teen arrested, facing DWI charge after crash at Beebe trunk or treat
A 19-year-old driver is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated after police in Beebe said she crashed into a trunk-or-treat event Monday night.
Conway police arrest suspect in connection with Monday night shooting
Conway police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened in a business parking lot on Monday evening.
69-year-old suspect killed after 18-hour long Halloween standoff in Sherwood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After an 18-hour standoff in Sherwood, police said it ended with the 69-year-old suspect wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer being killed early Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Sherwood police officers attempted to serve Eugene Elliot Reed with a warrant for...
SWAT officers respond to report of barricaded suspect in Sherwood
Police officials in Sherwood say they are responding to reports of a barricaded person Monday afternoon.
Patrice Smith disappeared 10 years ago, now police follow new leads
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are following a new lead in a 10-year-old cold case after Patrice Smith disappeared in 2012— never to be seen again. Now detectives hope answers will come soon, as the family continues their search for closure. The very first word Patrice's...
