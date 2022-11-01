ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherwood, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart resident seriously injured in dog attack

A 76-year-old Stuttgart woman is recovering after suffering serious injuries in an attack by four dogs that occurred Friday morning around 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of S. Cherry Street. The three pit bull terriers and one mixed-breed dog involved in the attack have been euthanized and their remains sent to Little Rock for rabies testing, according to a statement released by the Stuttgart Police Department.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

North Little Rock man indicted for arson

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 2, 37-year-old Nathan James Hester of North Little Rock was indicted for setting fire to a local restaurant. An investigation revealed his attempt to set fire to Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle and his alleged involvement in 12 other fires.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Benton police still looking for man in mental health crisis

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a missing man who they believe could be experiencing a mental health crisis. 42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory was last seen over two weeks ago. He had been previously reported as missing and since then...
BENTON, AR
KATV

LRPD: Suspicious death in Mabelvale determined to be a homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 4:45 p.m.:. A Wednesday afternoon death investigation in Mabelvale has been determined to be a homicide, Little Rock police said. Police said they were called alerted of a subject down in the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Anyone with...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sherwood man fatally shot by police after 18 hour standoff

SHERWOOD, Ark. — A 69-year-old man was killed by police after a standoff in Sherwood that started Monday morning and ended on Tuesday after 3 a.m. The standoff began around 9:42 a.m. on October 31 when Sherwood police were serving Eugene Reed with an arrest warrant for criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Police report 71st homicide of 2022 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock has passed the record for the amount of homicides in one year after police announced the 71st homicide of the year on Wednesday. Police say they were alerted to a "subject down" around 12:30 p.m. near the 11200 block of Legion Hut Road.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy