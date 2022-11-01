Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
Georgia superintendent race stakes: Controversial education policy, teacher pandemic woes
Republican State Superintendent Richard Woods is being challenged by Democratic former state Rep. Alisha Searcy in the Georgia midterms. Woods has been endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators, which usually endorses Democrats. But even though the nationwide discussion over critical race theory dominated headlines over the last year, and...
wabe.org
The Latino wealth gap; Dental “Day of Caring”
On this edition of Closer Look: Latino households in the U.S. earn just half the income of white households. The head of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce talks about solutions to close that gap. Plus, Dental Town is providing free dental care and screenings at its 10th annual “Day...
wabe.org
This winter at risk for triple whammy of COVID-19, flu and RSV
Georgia COVID-19 cases are continuing their upward climb again this week. And federal health officials are warning we could see a simultaneous surge in coronavirus, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV over the upcoming winter holidays. The Atlanta-based United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring early...
Comments / 0