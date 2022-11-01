Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
Illinois witness reports unusual light and circle emitting vaporRoger MarshStreator, IL
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you haven't been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
977wmoi.com
Mountain Lions on the Move through Illinois, Not Here to Stay
Mountain lions have been on the move this fall with two confirmed sightings of animals in northern and central Illinois. Large predators occasionally pass through Illinois but are not here to stay. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported on Oct. 17 that a mountain lion, also known as cougars,...
Magic 95.1
Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
starvedrock.media
OSF Gardens Provide More Than 2,000 Pounds Of Produce For Food Pantries
How did your garden fare this year? Gardens maintained at OSF hospitals in Starved Rock Country produced in a big way. Community gardens were kept up this spring and summer at OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota and at OSF Center for Health in Streator. The Ottawa garden offered up 640 pounds of produce compared to 1,100 pounds in Mendota and just over 700 pounds in produce from the garden in Streator. All the produce is donated to local food pantries.
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
wmay.com
Springfield Asks Resident To Be Careful Where They Leave Yard Waste
Springfield public works crews are reminding you to be careful where you place your yard waste or branches for curbside pickup. Among the areas to avoid are sidewalks, boulevards, and bike lanes… along with placing items over manholes, meter pits, or junction boxes. On Monday, Springfield begins its final...
New Illinois Law Gives Cops Choice Not To Jail People for Small Amounts of Drugs
Tucked into the new and much-debated 764-page law that does away with Illinois’ cash-bail system is a single paragraph that could have a big impact. It means that people caught with small amounts of drugs won’t have to sit in jail for days until they’re brought before a judge.
smilepolitely.com
Have you received your copy of the Chambana Sun
If you found a copy of this fake newspaper tucked into your mailbox this week, you are not alone. These "publications" have been filling up mailboxes throughout this election cycle. It's right wing propaganda, which is clear from just one glance at the headlines and images, disguised as a "newspaper",...
Biden and Harris to visit Illinois before midterm elections
CHICAGO — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are expected in Chicago over the weekend to help Illinois Democrats prior to the midterm elections. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Biden will visit Friday for a “Get out the Vote” rally for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker that is expected to be in the Chicago area. […]
Man charged with sending death threat to Illinois gubernatorial candidate
A Chicago man has been charged with sending Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him.
Central Illinois junior high considers closure amid teacher shortages, limited activities
CRESCENT CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — Some junior high students in Iroquois County may go to another school next year. It comes after Crescent City Grade School is facing teacher shortages and limited extracurriculars. The question to deactivate and close part of the school will be on ballots on Tuesday. This school year, Rod Grimsley, the […]
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview man threatened to skin Republican gubernatorial candidate alive, prosecutors say: ‘I literally made it so he and his entire family is on lockdown. I love it.’
Outraged by campaign ads for Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, a Chicago man left a threatening voicemail at the politician’s office and then bragged to his friends on Snapchat about what he had done, prosecutors said Wednesday. Scott Lennox, 21, of the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive,...
President Biden in Illinois Friday ahead of midterms
CHICAGO — President Joe Biden will head to Chicago Friday to participate in a political reception ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. The president is heading to the Democratic stronghold amid signs that some House members representing suburban Chicago districts may be facing more competitive than expected reelection battles. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super political action […]
Springfield Clinic ‘not optimistic’ about deal with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A year later, state still reviewing ‘ghost network’; Rules to tighten insurance regulations pending SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A year after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) kicked Springfield Clinic, along with its 450 doctors and 200 advanced practice nurses, out of network, a top executive revealed that the clinic is “not optimistic about […]
starvedrock.media
Interstate 80 Construction To Slow Traffic Between Princeton And Peru
Centerline repairs means lane closures on Interstate 80 between Princeton and Peru. Starting Monday, state crews will begin repairing the centerline on I-80 between Interstate 180 and Plank Road. Traffic will be reduced to lane in each direction during the work which will last into December. You should expect delays...
