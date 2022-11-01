Read full article on original website
J & J Brown
3d ago
By lying and trying to bring her socialist policy's to Ga. No our state is not perfect but we don't need or want her.She would only help certain people in Ga not all of Ga
16
Maria Alicea
3d ago
since she decided to be governor in our state, with lies and trashing Georgia, we Georgians didn't like you before and we still don't like you now, go away stacy...
13
JR1080i
2d ago
Notice how they don't even talk about how she called all the sherrifs in Georgia good ole' Boyz?
10
