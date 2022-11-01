Read full article on original website
WBCA to announce headliners for Jalapeño Festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo's Jalapeno Festival will return next February, but who exactly will be headlining the main stage?. You'll get an answer next week, with the Washington's Birthday Celebration Association set to reveal who will headline the two-day festival on Friday, November 11 at Las Palmas Food Trucks & Park, located at 4210 S. Zapata Highway.
LBJ builds altar for late classmate
An altar to celebrate the life of Guadalupe “Lupe” Contreras, who recently died in a car accident, was set up by the Spanish Department of the school he attended — the Lyndon B. Johnson High School ninth-grade campus — last week. Contreras passed away on Sept....
Co-anchors become co-chairs for Alzheimer's Association
A crossroads between personal experience and a desire to support their hometown community made it a no-brainer for KGNS anchors Mindy Casso and Jerry Garza when they were approached to serve as co-chairs for the seventh Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “Being asked to co-chair the Walk to End...
City holds proclamation for Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Caregivers Month
With the seventh Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s only days away, the City of Laredo gathered Tuesday, Nov. 1 with representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association for a proclamation declaring November as Alzheimer’s Awareness and National Caregivers Month and to discuss the severity of the disease among Hispanic populations, the hope from medical advancements and the impact the disease has on caregivers.
Dragonflies Boutique of Laredo prepares for Pink Friday
The Dragonflies Boutique of Laredo is preparing to celebrate the annual Pink Friday event held Nov. 18 to highlight small businesses. The concept for Pink Friday was created and implemented last year by The Boutique Hub. The Boutique Hub is the largest boutique community in the world and is a media company featuring boutique fashion. Pink Friday aims to recreate the Black Friday experience with a small business mindset. Retailers participating attempt to highlight the attention and experiences provided by small businesses.
Nuevo Laredo celebrates first community-wide Dia de los Muertos since pandemic
After two years of not hosting any significant Halloween or Dia de los Muertos events because of the pandemic, the City of Nuevo Laredo hosted Festival Internacional de la Catrina 2022, as Catrina represents the skeleton symbol of the Day of the Dead in Mexico. Scores of Nuevo Laredoans celebrated...
Mall del Norte announces two new restaurants now open in Laredo
Laredo's Mall del Norte is home to two new restaurants that are now open to hungry Laredoans. Announced on their Facebook page Monday, Mr. Crabby's Seafood Kitchen and Ojos Locos Sports Cantina are now serving in the Gateway City. The two new businesses are located right next to each other...
Beto O'Rourke's Laredo visit changes site, set for Wednesday
The Democratic challenger in Texas' gubernatorial race will be at a different location during his visit to the Gateway City. O'Rourke will be heading to Texas A&M International to hold his Vote with Beto! tour as he will arrive on campus Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. LMT originally mistakenly reported that his visit would be Tuesday.
Local leaders partner for PSA on dangers of fentanyl
Organizations around Laredo are teaming up in an attempt to save lives with public service announcements about the dangers of fentanyl featuring the Laredo Independent School District and United Independent School District directors of guidance and counseling along with the Laredo Fire Chief and the Laredo Police Chief. UISD director...
Where to find cheap gas in Laredo
Oil prices have been on the decline in recent months. To help people bypass premium pricing, we've compiled a list of the cheapest gas prices in Laredo. "The national average pump price continued its recent trend by dipping three cents over the past week to hit $3.76. Tepid domestic gas demand and waffling global oil prices are the main reasons, although much lower West Coast gas prices are playing a part too," reads a portion of a recent AAA report entitled "Like the Falling Leaves, Gas Prices Drifting Down."
