Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer
Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
Florida-Jacksonville "secret scrimmage" reunited former teammates and opponents
Though it may not have counted in the win-loss column, Florida's final "secret scrimmage" of preseason camp, held Saturday afternoon against Jacksonville University, marked the team's first experience playing on the road. It also was a reunion for several players, including Colin Castleton, Jason Jitoboh and Niels Lane, with a...
Henderson: Confident teammates can step up if Shorter unavailable
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's 78-yard touchdown to a wide-open Xzavier Henderson in the third quarter of Florida's 42-20 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia marked Richardson's longest completion of his UF career thus far, in addition to becoming the longest reception of Henderson's career. By the conclusion of the contest, Henderson had hauled in four additional receptions to finish with 110 receiving yards, which gave him the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
Florida DB, former 4-star recruit, announces departure for transfer portal
Florida DB Kamar Wilcoxson has announced he won’t be suiting up for the Gators the rest of the 2022 season. Wilcoxson has left the team with plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal next month when the window opens. Wilcoxson shared the news in a social media post Thursday...
Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M
Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
Gators commit T.J. Searcy shuts his recruitment down completely
The Florida Gators landed a big Fourth of July commitment from Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee four-star defender T.J. Searcy earlier this year. He picked the Gators at the time over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He took official visit to all three of those schools, along with Florida in the month of June. The following months after his commitment to the Gators, Searcy was seen as solid to the Orange and Blue, but the door was still cracked ever so slightly for other programs. He had still been keeping lines of communication open with others, and had even mentioned a possible visit to Tennessee sometime in the season.
Gators Move Up in SI’s November Recruiting Rankings
The Gators inched closer to the top ten after earning three commitments across October.
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
Kanye West support at TIAA Bank Field after antisemitic remarks receive condemnation
Georgia’s win over Florida on Saturday night was marred by an antisemitic message that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field, referencing Kanye West’s remarks in interviews earlier this month. The message read that West, who now goes by Ye, was "right about the Jews." Several others messages were...
The Next Coroner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam: Powerful Panel Narrows List of Candidates to 5
The committee tasked with recommending a new medical examiner for Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam County this morning narrowed its search to five applicants who will be interviewed for the $320,000-a-year job on December 6 in St. Augustine. “The medical examiner position impacts our community very significantly,” State Attorney R.J....
1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
43-year-old High Springs cold case reopened after body is identified
Although investigators finally have a name to go with the remains of a man found more than 40 years ago, they have plenty of questions about how Ralph Tufano’s body ended up in the woods near High Springs. In the winter of 1979, James Prince, a Florida Division of...
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
Three people injured in Lake City shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire. Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening. The shooting comes after...
Missing woman last seen in Green Cove Springs
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate a missing woman. Tricia May Payton, 28, was last seen in the area of Sweat Road in Green Cove Springs. Payton is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches in height, with brown/blonde hair.
Restaurants In Palatka Florida: 6 Eateries You Won’t want to Miss
If you’re looking for a culinary adventure in Palatka, you won’t be disappointed. With a variety of restaurants in Palatka Florida to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for Seafood, Italian, or American fare, you’ll find it here. And with many restaurants...
Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
