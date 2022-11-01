ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer

Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
247Sports

Henderson: Confident teammates can step up if Shorter unavailable

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's 78-yard touchdown to a wide-open Xzavier Henderson in the third quarter of Florida's 42-20 loss to No. 1-ranked Georgia marked Richardson's longest completion of his UF career thus far, in addition to becoming the longest reception of Henderson's career. By the conclusion of the contest, Henderson had hauled in four additional receptions to finish with 110 receiving yards, which gave him the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
247Sports

Zipperer out, Shorter and Williams questionable against Texas A&M

Florida junior wideout Justin Shorter is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury and junior tight end Keon Zipperer listed as out on the team's injury report released Wednesday evening. Linebacker Scooby Williams was also listed as questionable. Shorter has been Florida's most productive receiver this season, catching 21...
247Sports

Gators commit T.J. Searcy shuts his recruitment down completely

The Florida Gators landed a big Fourth of July commitment from Thomaston (GA) Upson-Lee four-star defender T.J. Searcy earlier this year. He picked the Gators at the time over other finalists Clemson, Tennessee, and South Carolina. He took official visit to all three of those schools, along with Florida in the month of June. The following months after his commitment to the Gators, Searcy was seen as solid to the Orange and Blue, but the door was still cracked ever so slightly for other programs. He had still been keeping lines of communication open with others, and had even mentioned a possible visit to Tennessee sometime in the season.
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
WCJB

1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball. Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars. People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets. The huge jackpot would be the...
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
click orlando

Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans

OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
WCJB

FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak. Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.
WCJB

Three people injured in Lake City shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Violence in Lake City is rising after a weekend filled with gunfire. Last night three people were injured in a shooting that took place Tuesday night on NW Early Street and NW Georgia Avenue. None of the injuries suffered were life threatening. The shooting comes after...
floridaing.com

Restaurants In Palatka Florida: 6 Eateries You Won’t want to Miss

If you’re looking for a culinary adventure in Palatka, you won’t be disappointed. With a variety of restaurants in Palatka Florida to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for Seafood, Italian, or American fare, you’ll find it here. And with many restaurants...
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
247Sports

247Sports

