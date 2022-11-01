ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in shooting of 2 police officers in Newark in custody

Both officers were rushed to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Suspect Kendall Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police had been searching for Howard, 30, saying he opened fire Tuesday, wounding two police officers. Responding...
High mortgage rates dampen home sales

Baldwin, New York — It's not a great time for home sellers, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to help combat inflation, driving up the cost of borrowing money. The average for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate briefly crossed the 7% mark before dipping to 6.95% this week, according to Freddie Mac, more than double what it was a year ago. That means monthly payments on a $400,000 loan would be more than $2,600 — nearly $950 more compared to the same loan last year.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving without pay, the team announced Thursday, following a controversial tweet last week in which Irving appeared to support a documentary film that contains antisemitic ideas and several press conferences during which Irving refused to condemn antisemitism. The Nets said the suspension will last "no less" than five games.
Kyrie Irving does not apologize for antisemitic tweet

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has not apologized for posting a link to an antisemitic film. The Nets announced the team and Irving would each donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, said he's disappointed that Irving has not denounced the film. Michael George has the latest.
