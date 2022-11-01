Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Subway Sicko Sexually Assaults Girl on Bronx TrainBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Suspect in shooting of 2 police officers in Newark in custody
Both officers were rushed to University Hospital, where they are in stable condition. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange. Suspect Kendall Howard was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Police had been searching for Howard, 30, saying he opened fire Tuesday, wounding two police officers. Responding...
Handyman pleads guilty to killing of Queens mother found dismembered in duffel bag
A Queens handyman has pleaded guilty to the killing of a 51-year-old mother who was found dismembered in a duffel bag earlier this year. On Wednesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that 44-year-old David Bonola pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the slaying of Orsolya Gaal. According to a statement...
Al's Drive In of Maywood is inducted into the Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall Of Fame
The Ratanavanich family has been serving up hot dogs, Italian beef and much more for 45 years. While they got the award for their food, the owner knows it's their relationship with the community that's kept them going.
High mortgage rates dampen home sales
Baldwin, New York — It's not a great time for home sellers, with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to help combat inflation, driving up the cost of borrowing money. The average for a 30-year fixed mortgage rate briefly crossed the 7% mark before dipping to 6.95% this week, according to Freddie Mac, more than double what it was a year ago. That means monthly payments on a $400,000 loan would be more than $2,600 — nearly $950 more compared to the same loan last year.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for at least 5 games
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving without pay, the team announced Thursday, following a controversial tweet last week in which Irving appeared to support a documentary film that contains antisemitic ideas and several press conferences during which Irving refused to condemn antisemitism. The Nets said the suspension will last "no less" than five games.
Kyrie Irving does not apologize for antisemitic tweet
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has not apologized for posting a link to an antisemitic film. The Nets announced the team and Irving would each donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish, said he's disappointed that Irving has not denounced the film. Michael George has the latest.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he's disappointed Kyrie Irving didn't apologize for promoting antisemitic film
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he's disappointed that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn't apologized for tweeting about a film that includes antisemitic disinformation, or denounced the "vile and harmful content" in the film. On Thursday, Silver, who is Jewish himself, called Irving's decision to post a link to the...
Comments / 0