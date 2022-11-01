After four days of early voting, 25,000 people in Erie County have cast their ballot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Officials from the Erie County Board of Elections say early voting has been off to a great start, they are expecting a higher turnout for this midterm election. More than 25,000 Erie County residents have already cast their ballots.

Ralph Mohr is the Republican Commissioner for the Erie County Board of Elections. Mohr said turnout predictions are based on the number of people who’ve already voted early and the number of absentee ballots that have been returned, which according to Mohr, is more than 15,000. He also says voters are more eager to get out and vote.

“Usually the presidential election has the higher voter turnout, the next being the gubernatorial race,” Mohr said. “It’s closed up in the polls over the last few weeks have sparked people’s interest.”

News 4 stopped by the North Buffalo Community Center today to catch up with early voters. Several of them said the governor’s race is one of the races they’ve been paying attention to and is why they wanted to get out and vote.

“That’s what it involves if you’re a citizen. You want to express your opinion, and have your voice counted,” said Frank Singleton, who voted early.

“I’m a huge proponent of voting. I wrote 250 post cards to swing voters to make sure they got out to vote, of course I was going to get out and vote as well,” said Ann Marie Eckert, who also voted early. “I think democracy is on the line this year and I think each of us have a responsibility to vote and make our voices be heard.”

Early voting goes until Sunday. There are 38 locations across Erie County.

Sarah Minkewicz is an Emmy-nominated reporter and Buffalo native who has been a part of the News 4 team since 2019. Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahMinkewicz and click here to see more of her work.