ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid Sentenced in DWI Crash Case

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKSDC_0iv22o7800

The son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid received a prison term as part of a plea deal.

Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received a three-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated in a crash that severely injured a young girl.

The 37-year-old son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid could have faced a sentence as long as seven years in Jackson County (Mo.) Circuit Court. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of four years.

The family of Ariel Young, who suffered a traumatic brain injury when Reid’s truck crashed into her family’s car on a freeway ramp near the Chiefs facility, was outraged that Reid was allowed to reach a plea deal . Young was 5 years old at the time of the accident. Three other people were injured in the crash on Feb. 4, 2021.

“This is our life. Ariel’s life is forever changed because of Britt Reid,” Young’s mother, Felicia Miller, said in a statement, per The Kansas City Star . “Her life will be dealing with the damage that Britt Reid did. She will deal with the effects of his actions every day for the rest of her life. We will deal with her.”

Reid lost his job with the Chiefs in the aftermath of the crash. He expressed regret Tuesday, speaking to Young and her family, who attended the sentencing.

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family,” Reid said, per The Star . “Anger and hate are powerful motivators, but I truly believe love and forgiveness are even more powerful. Whatever my sentence is, I understand and accept responsibility for the decision I made that night.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prison Sentence Announced For Andy Reid's Son, Britt

Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a former Kansas City assistant coach, received his prison sentence on Tuesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Reid received a three-year sentence after he plead guilt to drinking while intoxicated after an accident that injured a young girl. "Britt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Britt Reid Prison Sentence News

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received his prison sentence on Tuesday. Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, received a three-year prison sentence for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a young girl in 2021. Prosecutors said Reid had a blood...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Man Dead in Missouri Murder-Suicide Is Also Responsible For the Deaths of 2 Kansas City Medical Researchers

Authorities have confirmed that Kevin Moore, 42, killed Camila Behrensen, 24, Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, and Misty Brockman, 40, in two separate events before taking his own life The deaths of two research scientists who were found killed on Oct. 1 in their Kansas City, Mo., apartment have been solved after authorities confirmed a man who perpetrated a murder-suicide on Oct. 16 was responsible for their deaths. Kevin Ray Moore, 42, killed 40-year-old Misty Brockman, then turned the gun on himself on Oct. 16 in a murder-suicide. Now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Oxygen

Kansas City Chiefs' Ex-Assistant Coach Gets 3 Years For DWI That Left 5-Year-Old In Coma

Britt Reid, the former assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, was sentenced to three years for the DWI that permanently injured 5-year-old Ariel Reid. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years behind bars for a 2021 drunk driving crash that left a 5-year-old girl in a coma — despite objections from the victim’s family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy