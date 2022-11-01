Read full article on original website
Related
Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls
Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
Katie Hobbs stumbles when pressed on refusing to debate Kari Lake: 'The debate about debates is over'
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, D., appeared uncomfortable when facing questions about not debating her gubernatorial opponent, Republican Kari Lake, during an interview on ABC Friday. Hobbs spoke with hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on the upcoming governor's race. Robach asked Hobbs about her refusal to debate Lake...
Trump-appointed judge refuses to shut down far-right ‘voter intimidation’ at ballot drop boxes in Arizona
Republican Kari Lake accuses opponent of burgling her Arizona office dressed in a chicken suit. A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit against a far-right activist group accused of intimidating Arizona voters with the “express purpose” of blocking them from casting their ballots in drop boxes in the state.
AOL Corp
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Election denier Kari Lake to hold ‘emergency’ press conference as she makes final push for Arizona governorship
Election denier Kari Lake is scheduled to hold an “emergency” press conference as she makes a final push for the Arizona governorship. In a “media advisory”, the Lake campaign said that the press briefing would start at 3.30pm local time – 6.30pm ET – at the headquarters in Pheonix, Arizona, with doors opening at 3pm.
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Is Kari Lake Building a Huge Lead?
Welcome to “What the Polls Say Today,” Intelligencer’s daily series breaking down all the latest polling news on the 2022 midterms. Twelve days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
If Democrats lose Arizona's U.S. Senate race, they've got a huge Kyrsten Sinema problem
No one knows who will win the U.S. Senate race in Arizona. The latest Fox News poll conducted Oct. 26-30 has Mark Kelly up by 2 points and within the margin of error. A toss-up. ...
Sarah Palin’s Personal Grudge May Hand Alaska’s House Seat to Dems
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—Sarah Palin may have been away from politics for over a decade, but one thing hasn’t changed: When she’s handed a microphone, anything can happen. But what happened during one of Palin’s most high-profile appearances of her campaign for Congress was emblematic of the somewhat surreal, extremely personal race she’s run. It’s been so bizarre that she just might pave the way for a Democrat—who happens to be a good friend—to win in November over herself and another Republican, whom she happens to strongly dislike.
Liz Cheney says 2 Arizona GOP candidates are a threat to democracy
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned during an ASU event Wednesday that the outcome of Arizona's governor and secretary of state elections will impact the future of American democracy.The "democracy dialogue" was hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sofia Gross, the John S. McCain Democracy Fellow, at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosWhy it matters: Cheney is a vocal critic of former President Trump and has pledged to campaign against candidates who promote his lies about Democrats "stealing" the 2020 election, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.She's also the top...
MSNBC
As Arizona tactics show, voter intimidation isn’t a ‘both sides’ issue
In theory, Arizona voters should be able to take advantage of ballot drop boxes for their convenience. In practice, it’s not quite working out that way, at least not statewide. As we’ve discussed, far-right conspiracy theorists, fueled by weird lies, have begun monitoring the drop boxes, accusing random voters...
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake pledges 'to serve eight years as governor' if elected after speculation mounts that she'd be a potential Trump VP running mate
Republican Kari Lake said she'd serve as Arizona's governor for "eight years" if elected to office. During an ABC interview, Lake dismissed chatter that she'd consider joining a 2024 White House ticket. Lake's name has circulated among Republicans as a potential running mate for Trump should he run in 2024.
Mark Kelly says 'Arizonans are sick' of border 'crisis'
YUMA, Arizona — Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) is putting a renewed focus on immigration in the final weeks of his campaign as he seeks to distance himself from President Joe Biden’s border policies.
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
Aidy Bryant tells people to vote for Katie Hobbs for governor: 'Arizona's decency is on the ballot'
Aidy Bryant is seriously funny, but when it comes to Arizona's 2022 midterm election, she's just serious. Bryant, from Phoenix, made a short video endorsing Katie Hobbs, the Democratic candidate for Arizona governor, which Hobbs shared on her Twitter page Monday afternoon. Bryant also slams Kari Lake, the Republican candidate.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Arizona Senate race: Libertarian candidate drops out, endorses Blake Masters
The Libertarian candidate in Arizona's Senate race has dropped out and endorsed his Republican opponent. Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor, who was polling at 1% in a New York Times/Siena College poll released Monday, dropped out of the race Tuesday, throwing his weight behind Republican nominee Blake Masters. Masters is facing Democratic incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly in the midterm election.
US judges puts narrow limit on Arizona ballot box monitoring
A federal judge agreed Tuesday to put limits on a group monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in Arizona, but within narrow confines that would not affect its members' constitutional right to gather. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said he would issue a temporary restraining order requested by the League...
Kari Lake lends MAGA star power to 2 GOP governor hopefuls
Arizona Republican Kari Lake hasn’t yet won her campaign for governor. But she is already offering her help to other Republican candidates across the country. Lake is releasing video advertisements bolstering gubernatorial hopefuls Tudor Dixon of Michigan and Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania — an unusual move for a first-time candidate still in the throes of a competitive race, but one that starkly illustrates Lake’s meteoric rise in the national party.
Comments / 0