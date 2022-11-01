ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
POLITICO

less than a month's supply of diesel fuel.

No, the United States is not about to run out of diesel. What's happening: Some Republicans have started highlighting a statistic from the Energy Information Administration showing that inventories for diesel — the fuel used by farmers, truckers and others driving heavy machinery — have fallen to 106 million barrels, the lowest point in more than a decade. This led to claims that the U.S. is entering a diesel crisis with "less than one month's supply of diesel fuel."
Inside Indiana Business

Used car prices finally starting to cool off

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the used vehicle market has been anything but normal. Inventory dropped precipitously, causing used car prices to hit record highs in 2021. But, finally we have some good news. Let’s look at the current market, Hurricane Ian’s potential impact, and how Indiana’s used...
agupdate.com

Soybean market dealing with transportation issues

Restricted barge traffic on the Mississippi River is having an impact on the soybean and corn markets, although it’s more of an issue for soybeans. “One of the big things hitting the news is that the Mississippi River, in particular the lower Mississippi River, is now very dry, water levels are very low, and barge traffic is restricted,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.
freightwaves.com

Surface Transportation Board extends order for more rail service data

The Surface Transportation Board wants four U.S. Class I railroads to continue reporting additional service metrics for the next six months as they seek to further improve service. STB’s order, signed by all five board members, calls for the collection of weekly data from the four railroads, new service targets...

