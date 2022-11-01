New training bus to help end human trafficking

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new bus could be coming to a town near you to help promote safety on public transit.

The bus will provide training for drivers to learn more about safety and security, as well as human trafficking awareness and prevention.

It provides training for drivers to step in when help is needed most.

“It’s terrifying that it’s out there,” said Jesse Rush, with EMBARK. “It’s real life, just happy that we were able to put a stop to this one incident.”

Rush is referring to a recent incident when one of the system’s drivers helped save a victim of human trafficking in Oklahoma City.

One of the goals of the Rolling Oklahoma Classroom is to train drivers to recognize passengers in situations like that.

On it, you’ll find artwork and stories from other survivors of human trafficking.

“It will also be a powerful reminder of if you see something, say something,” said Ryan Landers, with the Oklahoma Transit Association.

Additionally, it provides the tools needed for ADA accessibility training.

“When you’re thinking about safety, you want to be able to make sure that those mobility devices are secured properly and make sure that we’re able to get people where they need to go and do it safely,” Rush said.

For the next two and a half years, this bus will be available to all Oklahoma transit centers for training, as well as to communities, to let Oklahomans know a ride in a safe space is available to them.

“Everyone in Oklahoma lives within about a mile of a transit route and that’s something that we hope we’re able to share,” said Andrea Ball, with the Oklahoma Transit Association.

This project is funded by a $350,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration as well as funds from state agencies and private businesses.

The bus will be available to all communities and transit agencies across the state at no cost.

To request a visit, contact the OTA at oktransit@oktransit.org.

