WDBJ7.com
FFE Week 10 Team of the Week: George Wythe High School
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Last Friday night, George Wythe hosted undefeated Grayson County for the Mountain Empire district championship. In a back-and-fourth battle, it was the Maroons who walked away with the trophy and spoiled Grayson County’s undefeated season. This is the first time George Wythe has ever won...
WSLS
Patrick Henry takes down Salem 17-7
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patriots certainly have shown they have the strength to hang with Salem, and tonight, they proved it. Patrick Henry showed all of that strength with their offensive line ready to go and a tough defense that kept the blocks going. PH was victorious over Salem...
Martinsville, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
cardinalnews.org
Danville once thrived on the success of its mills. Now, its economic future could lie in their redevelopment.
Everyone in Danville, Virginia, knows about Dan River Mills. How it dominated life in Danville as the largest textile firm in the South for many decades. How it employed over 14,000 people in a city of 40,000. How it struggled to survive as the industry moved toward cheaper, imported textiles.
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Resin and Vinyl Manufacturer to Establish Facility in Southwest Virginia
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility at 1081 Hockman Pike in Bluefield. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 29 new jobs.
WSLS
Virginia general election results for Giles County on Nov. 8, 2022
GILES COUNTY, Va. – The 2022 General Election will be held on Nov. 8. You can find results for Giles County here. Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the House of Representatives District 9 race and the Rich Creek Special Town Council race. Giles County.
wallstreetwindow.com
Lane closure slated for Kentuck Road section in Danville, Virginia
Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, one lane will be closed at 660 Kentuck Road to allow for installation of a new gas tap. Highway flaggers will be on site to direct traffic. The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Work will begin at 8 a.m. on both days.
Winning $1 million lottery ticket bought in Salem, Virginia still unclaimed
According to Virginia Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket bought at the Salem Mini Mart at 2319 West Main Street matched the first five winning numbers from the most recent drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the purchaser of the $1 million ticket is yet to come forward.
getawaymavens.com
Wytheville VA: Lucky 7s In Southern Virginia
WHY GO: The number 7 figures prominently in Wytheville VA (pronounced with-vil) in Southwestern Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. There are seven small town museums. Two downtown craft breweries start with 7. First Lady, Edith Bolling Wilson, was the 7th of 11 children in her family. The most romantic B&B in town opened in 2007, and has seven fireplaces. Oh – and Wytheville just happens to sit at the intersection of Interstates 81 and, yep, 77.
WSET
Custom resin, vinyl company investing $15.5M for Tazewell County facility: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that Ronald Mark Associates, Inc. (RMA), a leader in custom resin and vinyl fabric formulations and technical services, will invest $13.5 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Tazewell County. The company will occupy the former Komatsu Mining Corp. facility...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
Stealth tower to serve wireless customers at Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A new cell phone tower stands tall near Westlake Towne Center in Franklin County. And for the last several days a crew has been working hard to make sure it doesn’t stand out. It’s a stealth tower, designed to look like something it’s not...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke woman
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ/Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Release) - A man has been arrested for the murder of a Roanoke woman. 47-year-old Matthew Griffin of Roanoke was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Elizabeth Hensley. October 8, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office responded to Glen Wilton Park and Ride along...
WSLS
VDOT: Emergency bridge repairs to cause delays on I-81S near Salem
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – If you’re heading south on I-81 this weekend, you might want to take a detour if you’re crunched for time. VDOT has announced that starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs.
Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police
Police in Pulaski, Virginia, launched manhunt for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who allegedly tried running over two cops with a stolen police car and fled on foot with firearms.
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. VDOT says the crash is on Southbound I-81 at mile marker 138.3. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles and...
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
chathamstartribune.com
Power Co-Op targets solar facility for Pittsylvania County
Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is planning four new solar projects in Virginia — one of them in Pittsylvania County. They announced the moves as part of their long-term green energy strategy. ODEC is planning a 2.8 megawatt facility in Pittsylvania County that would provide power for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative...
