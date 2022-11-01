Read full article on original website
RSV surging in Houston-area hospitals, symptoms to look out for by age
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County has alerted county residents about RSV surging in regional healthcare facilities. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a viral infection of the respiratory tract that commonly affects children below the age of 2 years. RSV is transmitted through airborne exposure, so cleaning surfaces, good...
L’Oreal cosmetics sued by Houston attorney on behalf of Black woman citing health diagnosis caused by their chemicals
A Houston attorney is helping to bring charges against a major cosmetic company after their client stated a serious, negative health diagnosis caused by their products. California resident Rugieyatu Bhonopha and Houston attorney Larry Taylor of The Cochran Firm allege that Bhonopha’s fibroids diagnosis was directly caused by exposure to chemicals found in several popular L’Oreal hair care products including Just for Me, Dark & Lovely, Olive Oil Relaxer and Organic Root Stimulator, a news release stated.
Here’s how you can help in fight against diabetes
HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re proud to showcase those making a difference in the Houston area. Each month in 2022, we’re partnering with Energy Transfer to showcase a different nonprofit organization offering Houstonians a helping hand. Today, 37 million Americans have diabetes, and one in five...
Montgomery County based AIM Adoptions expands to help give older children a home
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was through the sacrifice of three other mothers that Denise Sowders became a mother herself. Sowders and her husband, David, adopted twins from Nicaragua when they struggled to have children as a young couple. Later they added to their family with two daughters from an adoption agency then in North Houston.
Mayor Turner reveals cancer diagnosis during State of the City Address, says he received radiation
HOUSTON – On Wednesday, the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, disclosed his cancer diagnosis during the State of the City Address. Mayor Sylvester Turner made the announcement before a packed room of business leaders and local officials who came to hear about his plans to make the city stronger.
Preparing our health for daylight savings to end
Daylight savings is coming to an end, with the time change coming this weekend. Dr. Kristin Eckel Mahan at UTHealth Houston explains how to prepare.
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms
Houston spine surgeon with quadriplegia spreads hope after moving his arms. A prominent spine surgeon in Houston suffered a devastating injury in a bicycle crash at Memorial Park in 2019 that cracked his helmet, broke his back, and he was never expected to move his arms or legs again. With a lot of determination and concentration, he is now able to move his arms.
Strike Out Hunger⚾🍏: Houston, Philadelphia food banks going head-to-head for a good cause
HOUSTON – A Houston-Philadelphia competition coinciding with the World Series is getting a lot of attention and it’s all for a good cause. Both major U.S. cities are impacted by food insecurity. Philabundance challenged Houston Food Bank to a contest of who could raise the most funds during...
Health Derailed in Houston After Authorities Confirm Liver Cancer Cluster
Considering the higher-than-average rate of liver cancer in Texas as a whole, it was unexpected that the Kashmere Gardens neighborhood cluster would be linked to environmental issues. Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Houston confirm the cluster exists and is caused by toxins polluted into the soil by The Union Pacific Railroad.
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
Houston’s oldest hospital for Black patients to be renovated, re-opened as county health facility
The first non-profit healthcare facility in Houston for African Americans is getting renovated after it closed in 2015. The Houston Negro Hospital opened in 1926, which allowed trained physicians to work and provide care to African Americans and their families. In 1961, the name was changed to what is now Riverside General Hospital in Third Ward.
Ask 2: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?
HOUSTON – Question: How’s the progress coming along with the work on the Ship Channel Bridge?. Answer: Here is a statement the Harris County Toll Road Authority provided regarding the progress on the Sam Houston Tollway Ship Channel Bridge Program:. “The project reached a milestone a few weeks...
New weapon detection technology includes part of area
Representatives from the Houston Police Department are hopeful that a controversial new technology might tamp down on violence in the area, but at least some residents are concerned it might cause more issues that it solves. Wyatt Martin, assistant police chief for Houston, spoke late last month at the North...
The Only Confirmed Case of Halloween Candy Poisoning Happened in Texas
Every year since my parents were children, there's been warnings on the news (and now spread across social media) about poisoned, drugged, or otherwise contaminated Halloween treats being passed out to Trick-or-Treaters. And every single year it has never happened. Except once, but even that is a little misleading. We will get to that case, but why are we constantly bombarded with warnings about something that never happens? According to verifythis.com:
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Houston apartment market continues to cool as occupancy rates fall, rental rates level off
Domain Heights, a two-building mid-rise, is among the newly opened multifamily projects in the Heights area. (Courtesy Domain Heights) After more than a year of steady increases, apartment rental rates in Houston are starting to cool off as occupancy rates dip, according to the most recent data from ApartmentData.com, which compiles data based on market surveys in Houston and other U.S. cities.
GUILTY: Houston Health Department official Barry Barnes admits taking bribes in federal court, US Attorney says
HOUSTON – Barry Barnes, a former administrative and community outreach coordinator at the Houston Health Department pleaded guilty in federal court to bribery. The case is the result of an FBI raid in February at the Houston Health Department’s headquarters. Barnes accepted bribes from three businesses in order...
‘Condemn these hate-based attacks’: Election-related hate reason for advocacy for Greater Houston Coalition for Civility in Elections
MISSOURI CITY, Texas – The Greater Houston Coalition for Civility in Elections (GHCCE) held a news conference Thursday to call for political leaders and candidates in the Nov. 8 election to refrain from election-related hate and to condemn it when it occurs. GHCCE urged candidates for elected office to...
Residents say their apartment is under contract with delivery service that fails to deliver packages
Delayed, lost, and even stolen packages. Residents have to pay for a service that they say is literally not delivering.
