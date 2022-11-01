Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
'I was in shock when I heard!': Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena becomes the first rookie to win a Gold Glove Award as he's named ALCS MVP
Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list with catcher J.T....
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Simulated World Series: Astros take advantage of Phillies errors to win rain-delayed Game 3
After a rainout reshuffled the pitching matchups, the Astros still relied on a strong start from Lance McCullers to take a 6-2 win.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh put Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home runs
The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:
NBC Sports
Astros’ Peña, Tucker, Phillies’ Realmuto win Gold Gloves
PHILADELPHIA – Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list...
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
WGAL
Aaron Nola struggles as Phillies drop World Series Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history. The Astros tie the series up at 2 with a 5-0 victory. Game 1: Phillies dominate 7-0. Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.
The real heroes who manifested Cristian Javier’s no-hitter for Astros vs. Phillies
Cristian Javier put on his superhero cape on Wednesday and led the charge in the Houston Astros’ Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. However, by the looks of it, fans have some more people to thank for his performance. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of...
Philadelphia Loves Wife of Phillies Slugger Rhys Hoskins for Buying Fans Beer
Jayme Hoskins is becoming quite popular in Philadelphia this postseason. The wife of Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been purchasing fans beer throughout the MLB playoffs, easily turning her into a fan favorite. On Tuesday night, Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros, Hoskins purchased 50 beers...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0