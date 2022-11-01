The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO