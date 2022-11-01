ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm, Brandon Marsh put Phillies ahead early in World Series Game 3 with home runs

The Philadelphia Phillies took a 2-1 over the Houston Astros in the World Series on Tuesday night, winning a 7-0 blowout in Game 3. The Phillies jumped ahead in the first inning in electric fashion, courtesy of a two-run home run from designated hitter Bryce Harper. Harper launched the first pitch he saw from Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., an 85 mph breaking ball, into the right field stands, knocking in Kyle Schwarber, who had reached on a leadoff walk. According to Statcast's data, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.9 mph and traveled some 402 feet. Take a look at the beautiful home-run footage:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Astros’ Peña, Tucker, Phillies’ Realmuto win Gold Gloves

PHILADELPHIA – Astros rookie shortstop and AL Championship Series MVP Jeremy Pena won his first Gold Glove Award and Houston right fielder Kyle Tucker joined his teammate on the list announced Tuesday before Game 3 of the World Series. The NL champion Philadelphia Phillies were represented on the list...
HOUSTON, TX
WGAL

Aaron Nola struggles as Phillies drop World Series Game 4

PHILADELPHIA — Cristian Javier and Astros bullpen hold Phillies hitless, only 2nd no-hitter in World Series history. The Astros tie the series up at 2 with a 5-0 victory. Game 1: Phillies dominate 7-0. Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm helped the Philadelphia Phillies hit a World Series record-tying five home runs in a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
80K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy