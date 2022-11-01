Read full article on original website
coachellavalleyweekly.com
BEYOND VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
EXTENDING STAY IN PALM SPRINGS THROUGH DECEMBER 27 DUE TO HIGH DEMAND. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. Due to the high demand and immense popularity of the event, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be extending its stay at the Empire Polo Fields in the Forum Tent through December 27. Tickets are available now at vangoghpalmsprings.com.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Celebrating Palm Springs Pride Weekend
With Pride weekend festivities around the corner, the City of Palm Springs is kicking off the celebrations. The annual Pride flag has been unfurled and the newly announced Arenas District was unveiled. “It’s a symbol of the beginning of Pride weekend for many people.. and it’s a great symbol for...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
El Paseo Cruise Night Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
Classic car aficionados and automobile enthusiasts are in store for a treat as the El Paseo Cruise Night celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday, November 4. Drivers will meet at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, located on the upper level of the parking structure. “We all share...
FodorsTravel
A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
ukenreport.com
Indio International Tamale Festival Turns 30
INDIO — The world-renowned Indio International Tamale Festival, presented by the City of Indio and produced by Cusp Agency, celebrates its milestone 30th year in 2022, Dec. 1-4. The largest Tamale Festival in the world, has become a critical nexus point for not only the mighty masa but also the richness of Coachella Valley life, crisscrossing music, art, cuisine and celebrating transnational border culture.
thepalmspringspost.com
2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade
If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
onekindesign.com
This Palm Springs house provides an oasis in the desert landscape
This incredible modern desert house was designed by the architectural studio Woods + Dangaran, located in the hills above Palm Springs, California. The architects sited this dwelling to establish a deep connection with its surrounding desert landscape. They also focused on creating this same relationship when it came to devising the floor plan and selecting the finishes.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
localemagazine.com
6 Palm Springs Coffee Shops to Cozy Up in This Winter
From creamy cappuccinos to iced oat milk lattes, the desert oasis of Palm Springs is home to noteworthy coffee shops that serve quality brew with freshly roasted beans. Whether you’ve swiped right and need a new coffee date spot or you’re seeking a productive environment for remote work, Palm Springs has plenty of options for curing your caffeine cravings. That said, here are some of our favorite coffee shops in Palm Springs that’ll give you the boost you need to cozy up and conquer your day. Palm Springs Coffee Shops.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sensei Porcupine Creek Resort Opens in Rancho Mirage, California
Today, Sensei Porcupine Creek opened its doors in Rancho Mirage, CA as the first standalone retreat under the Sensei brand. "The launch of Sensei Porcupine Creek is a thrilling next step for the growth of our brand," said Alexandra Walterspiel, COO of Sensei. "As our first property fully operated by Sensei, we are able to support a wider range of wellness intentions that allow us to bring an even more integrated approach to our guest experience. The 230-acre private estate, which is now open to the public for the first time, has impeccably designed grounds that immerse our guests in the healing properties the desert landscape is known for, and we couldn't be more delighted to see our team bring our vision to life."
Rainbow Crosswalks in Palm Springs won’t get a touch up ahead of Pride weekend
The Rainbow Crosswalks in downtown Palm Springs are showing signs of wear and tear, but we've learned they will not be getting touched up ahead of Pride weekend. The crosswalks were painted last October but the paint has chipped away and in some areas is totally gone. The crossings cover both ends of Arenas Road The post Rainbow Crosswalks in Palm Springs won’t get a touch up ahead of Pride weekend appeared first on KESQ.
Apple Valley Labyrinth
APPLE VALLEY -- The drive out to the Fairview Dry Lake -- where a 60 foot labyrinth is located, is on a soft, sandy road. Many believe the ancient design represents the spiritual path or journey of life.
thepalmspringspost.com
Local Legion has important message for LGBTQ veterans, others during Pride
The Palm Springs American Legion has always been a welcoming place for area veterans, but its leaders fear some may not feel that way. This year during Pride they’re making a concerted effort to change any misperceptions. State of play: Scott Vincent, who serves as judge advocate, sergeant at...
Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood
Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that burned a garage and palm trees Monday evening in Palm Springs. The fire happened at the 600 block of Via Monte Vista at around 6:35 p.m. Viewer video shows big flames coming out of a home. Capt. Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told The post Fire burns trees, garage in Palm Springs neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Opposes Antisemitism
Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution today declaring Riverside County’s condemnation of acts of antisemitism within the county and anywhere else they may occur. I spoke with the CEO for the Jewish Federation of the Desert, Alan Potash, on how the passing of this resolution has...
cityofmenifee.us
Full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure towards Temecula Scheduled for Sunday Night, November 6
Traveling towards Temecula this weekend? There is a full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure scheduled for this Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. through Monday, November 7 at 5:30 a.m. SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd. Detours will be...
knewsradio.com
Local Nurses, Students Win Awards
Nursing Program Teachers and students at Cal State Campus in Palm Desert CA Photo from Cal State Campus Palm Desert CA. More than 20 nursing faculty and students from the CSUSB Rho Beta chapter of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing garnered top awards at the 26th Annual Sigma SoCal Odyssey Research Conference in San Diego, Calif. on Oct. 13-14.
thepalmspringspost.com
Residents seeking help to convert lawns to desert landscape will get more help than anticipated
Palm Springs residents will get help converting their lawns to drought-resistant landscaping, and it will be more assistance than anticipated. Driving the news: The Palm Springs City Council voted unanimously during its regular meeting Oct. 27 to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) that will see homeowners and HOAs qualify for a combined $6 per square foot to rid their residences of grass. DWA will assist in managing the matching funds.
precinctreporter.com
Poly High Honors Alumni at Bears of Distinction Gala
The entertainment industry has the Hollywood Walk of Fame to commemorate distinguished stars. The NFL has the Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate gridiron warriors. But Riverside Poly High has the Bears of Distinction to celebrate alumni who have exceeded the ordinary in their field. Poly recently held its...
