Corning girls soccer excited to head to state tournament

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks will try to make a run in the state tournament beginning this weekend.

The Corning girls soccer team won a Section IV Class AA title this past Friday in Waverly with a 2-1 overtime win against Elmira in the sectional finals. Senior Josephine Loeber scored the game-winning goal in overtime for Corning to send the Hawks to the state tournament.

The Hawks will face Monroe-Woodbury out of Section 9 in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Waverly. Corning head coach Julie Pierce says the team will play hard as they try to advance to the state semifinals. ” They’re not going to be the kind of team that says this was enough because they’re better than that. They’re gonna go after it wherever we go and whoever we play,” said Pierce.

Corning (6-6) will try to keep their journey going with a win in Waverly on Saturday. “I think just play with each other still. Give it all we got. Personally if the season could never end that’s how I would want it,” said Loeber.

