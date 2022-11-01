Read full article on original website
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
Candidates for general treasurer differ over plans for state pensions
The race for Rhode Island general treasurer pits a well-known former mayor against a long-time accountant. Experience, and plans for the state pension, are top issues in the campaign. Each candidate claims his qualifications add up best to be treasurer and manage the state's pension system. Democrat James Diossa was...
School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student
(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
BB gun confiscated at Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton
Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Convenience stores were busy across Southern New England on Saturday as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69-20. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what they would do with the money.
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable
It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford
Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
Providence man accused of breaking into ATM says he missed court because he was on drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank appeared in court on Friday after missing his appearance the day before. Adam Corbin was arrested on a bench warrant for his missed court appearance on Thursday. Police said Corbin was found...
Fall River police arrest teenager accused of striking officer with ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly hit a veteran officer while illegally operating an ATV on Friday night. Police said the teenager, from the city, was illegally driving an ATV on a public street when he failed to comply with police during a traffic stop, hitting a 17-year veteran of the force.
Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
Hendricken football player pushes through health challenges, loss to get back in the game
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Ben Tilton is used to turning heads. “He got a lot of stares, sometimes a lot of bullying," said his mother, Sharon. Born with a facial deformity, it was rarely for a reason he was proud of. “I was treated differently," Ben said. Until he...
Record warmth on the way this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures are much more like mid-September than early November, and a trend that started on Friday will continue into next week. Get out and enjoy the nice weather, as we only have a few showers to track from time to time. Highs reach the mid-70s...
Taylor Swift adds third tour concert at Gillette as hotels see booming bookings
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour is getting a third concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The "Love Story" artist performs in Southern New England from May 19-21, much to the delight of fans. "If she plays 'All Too Well' that would be awesome," said Swift fan,...
Day two of record warm temperatures
If you enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, then good news because there is more in-store today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s. The main difference between the two days is slightly more cloud cover and temperatures another degree or two warmer. That being said, Providence...
Coast Guard suspends search after empty kayak found near Newport Bridge
The U.S. Coast Guard searched the area of the Newport Bridge for hours on Saturday after an empty kayak was found. The search involved the Coast Guard station at Castle Hill and air station at Cape Cod. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the search was suspended at about 6:30 p.m.
Vehicle ends up over guardrail following rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick
(WJAR) — A vehicle ended up on the other side of the guardrail following a rollover crash on I-95 in Warwick Friday morning. The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. on I-95 north near Exit 24B, according to RIDOT. An NBC 10 news crew observed a badly damaged vehicle...
Cranston West hosts Woonsocket in Division 2 quarterfinal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket traveled to Cranston West for a Division 2 playoff game Friday night. The Falcons would win 21-18.
Moses Brown battles East Greenwich for field hockey state championship
Moses Brown faced East Greenwich on Saturday for the field hockey championship division state title. Division 1 and 2 crowns were also decided.
