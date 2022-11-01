ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Candidates for general treasurer differ over plans for state pensions

The race for Rhode Island general treasurer pits a well-known former mayor against a long-time accountant. Experience, and plans for the state pension, are top issues in the campaign. Each candidate claims his qualifications add up best to be treasurer and manage the state's pension system. Democrat James Diossa was...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

School custodian hailed hero for helping choking student

(WJAR) — An elementary school custodian in Bristol is being hailed a hero after performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking student. Bobby Santos has been a custodian at Guiteras School in Bristol for five years but has never had to use his CPR certification before. "A child was...
BRISTOL, RI
Turnto10.com

Greek volunteer firefighters train in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Smoke was seen for miles around South Kingstown Thursday, but it was just another drill at the Union Fire District's training grounds. This time with a group of Greek volunteer firefighters learning the latest techniques, to help them live up to the words, "practice makes perfect."
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

BB gun confiscated at Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence Schools said a BB gun was found Friday at E-Cubed Academy. The gun was confiscated, and no students or staff were hurt. The age of the student wasn't released. The school teaches children in 9th to 11th grade.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton

Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable

It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford

Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River police arrest teenager accused of striking officer with ATV

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly hit a veteran officer while illegally operating an ATV on Friday night. Police said the teenager, from the city, was illegally driving an ATV on a public street when he failed to comply with police during a traffic stop, hitting a 17-year veteran of the force.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fall River police officer struck by ATV released from hospital

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police said an officer was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Friday night while conducting a traffic stop. Police said the officer, whose name was not released, was treated at Rhode Island Hospital and released. They said the officer is a...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Record warmth on the way this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures are much more like mid-September than early November, and a trend that started on Friday will continue into next week. Get out and enjoy the nice weather, as we only have a few showers to track from time to time. Highs reach the mid-70s...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Day two of record warm temperatures

If you enjoyed the warm weather on Saturday, then good news because there is more in-store today as temperatures warm back into the mid to upper 70s. The main difference between the two days is slightly more cloud cover and temperatures another degree or two warmer. That being said, Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy