Cass County, IL

wlds.com

Morgan County Clerk Seeing Strong Early Voting Ahead of Tuesday’s Election

With now less that one week to go before the general election on Tuesday, the Morgan County Clerk says she’s been pleasantly surprised by the early voting turnout so far. County Clerk Jill Waggener says her office has seen a steady stream of early voters coming in. “I am pleasantly surprised, we have had over seven hundred voters come in to early vote, and we have had over nine hundred people who have opted into the vote by mail permanently, and just regular vote by mail. So that’s very optimistic.
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Lair Building Fate Could Depend on if City is Willing to Kick In More Funding

A deal for a neighboring law firm to purchase the Lair Building on West State Street may hinge on if the City of Jacksonville is willing and able, to kick in more funding. Representatives of the Rammelkamp Bradney Law Offices attended the Jacksonville City Council Workshop session last week to continue the discussion on a request for TIF funding for renovation and expansion into the Lair Building, located at 234 West State Street.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Magic 95.1

Illinois cattle farmers get creative to tackle high feed costs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Macoupin County announces new tax payment platforms

The Macoupin County Treasurer is rolling out new ways to pay your property taxes. Starting with the 2023 tax collection cycle, the county will accept payment via text or email; Paypal & Venmo; digital wallets like Google Pay, Samsung, and Apple Pay, or through digital currency like Bitcoin. Roger Anderson...
nowdecatur.com

FBI Springfield Shares Info on Election Crimes at the Federal Level

November 3, 2022 – For decades, the FBI has served as the primary agency responsible for investigating allegations of federal election crimes, including campaign finance violations, ballot/voter fraud, and civil rights violations. With the approaching midterm election, FBI Springfield is providing information to voters regarding federal election crimes and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wcbu.org

Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals move closer to joining Carle Health

UnityPoint Health has signed an agreement to transfer the affiliations of Methodist, Proctor and Pekin hospitals to Carle Health. Carle Health is based in Urbana. The hospital system manages facilities in several Illinois communities, including Eureka and Normal. The agreement would add UnityPoint - Central Illinois' hospitals to those under the Carle umbrella.
PEKIN, IL
KFVS12

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
977wmoi.com

Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
MACOMB, IL
WCIA

North Mac High School placed on brief lockdown

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — North Mac High School was placed on lockdown around 9:50 a.m. this morning after the school found a note indicating an active shooter, reported the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office. High school staff immediately contacted the Virden Police Department. A Virden officer arrived on scene within 3 to 4 minutes and […]
VIRDEN, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Fire in Maquon engulfs Strode Garage, Rt. 97 shutdown

There was a structure fire crews battled in Maquon Thursday afternoon at what’s known as the Strode Garage. Illinois Route 97 remains closed and likely will be for a time according to officials. Crews began responding around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Departments from Galesburg, Elmwood, Fairview, London Mills, Farmington, Oneida,...
MAQUON, IL
khqa.com

7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse

A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
ROODHOUSE, IL
WCIA

Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening

Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

