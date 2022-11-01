With now less that one week to go before the general election on Tuesday, the Morgan County Clerk says she’s been pleasantly surprised by the early voting turnout so far. County Clerk Jill Waggener says her office has seen a steady stream of early voters coming in. “I am pleasantly surprised, we have had over seven hundred voters come in to early vote, and we have had over nine hundred people who have opted into the vote by mail permanently, and just regular vote by mail. So that’s very optimistic.

1 DAY AGO