These savory cousins to cinnamon rolls feature buttery brioche scrolls filled with nutty pesto and salty Asiago cheese. The recipe, from Timmy Gibbons and Bobby Schaffer of Chicago’s Lost Larson bakery, begins with a sweet and buttery brioche dough. Thanks to a lengthy kneading time as well as an autolyse — a rest period after initially mixing the flour and liquid — the dough develops a strong gluten network, resulting in a pillowy-soft and tender crumb. Adding small pieces of chilled butter to the dough while kneading allows the butter to gradually incorporate, giving the dough a smooth and glossy appearance. For a malleable dough that won’t stick to your hands, be sure to chill the dough well (which allows the butter to solidify) before shaping it into a rectangle for spreading the pesto onto. While the dough will feel sticky before chilling, avoid adding additional flour — too much flour will turn the brioche dry and crumbly. After baking, top the still-warm scrolls with a dollop of homemade tomato-bacon jam. The jam will melt over the warm scrolls, adding a touch of smoky, syrupy sweetness that is balanced by the acid from the cherry tomatoes. Toeing the line between sweet and savory, these hearty pastries are sure to be a crowd favorite; they are best served warm. To reheat the scrolls, warm them at 300°F for five minutes before topping with bacon jam and garnishing. Serve any leftover tomato-bacon jam with cream cheese and crackers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO