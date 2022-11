ANNA MARIA – Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy has an update for the city commission on the Reimagining Pine Avenue project. On Oct. 27, Murphy said the city’s plans to install brick paver sidewalks along both sides of Pine Avenue have been evaluated by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). FDOT is overseeing the city’s anticipated use of a $1.28 state appropriation secured earlier this year to help fund the Pine Avenue safety improvements.

