Terrebonne Sheriffs capture homicide suspect
Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.
WWL-TV
Shingle thieves strike again
NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Report reveals no evidence found after Mayor accused deputy of following & photographing her
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A new report details that Mayor Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of following her and taking pictures. That report also raises questions about if there was ever any evidence behind the allegation that got Deputy Greg Malveaux temporarily reassigned. Malveaux is the longtime security detail for...
NOLA.com
Man found dead on side of road in Florida area by Harbor Police, NOPD says
A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday night by Harbor Police, authorities said. He was found around 9:30 p.m. near the Florida Avenue intersection with France Street/Poland Avenue, where it becomes Alvar Street (map). The man had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man convicted of revenge killing sentenced to life in prison
An Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Alexander to life in prison for killing 29-year-old Idrick Brister in 2018 in what was described as a jealous rage. “You acted out of jealously, rage and anger,” Artina Ellsworth, Brister’s sister, wrote in a letter that was read...
NOPD Searching for Suspect and Vehicle Involved in Auto Theft with Child Inside
NOPD held a press briefing this morning to discuss the search for a carjacking suspect who allegedly stole a Dodge Charger on Tulane Ave back on October 23rd, then then allegedly stealing a pickup truck that was left unattended with a child inside.
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man calls 911 to report girlfriend's suicide. Police book him with murder.
A New Orleans man who called 911 to report his girlfriend shot and killed herself has been booked with second-degree murder in her death. Police suspect Zachary Cheek, 26, shot Sarah Horrigan, 25, with a semi-automatic rifle in a bathroom at their 7th Ward residence, then staged her body to make the fatal wound appear self-inflicted.
NOPD searching for missing person who left medical facility without being discharged
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who went missing from a medical facility in the 1400 block of General Taylor Street on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release. Dennis Calabro left the medical facility without being discharged, police said. He was...
$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Report details how Mayor Cantrell falsely accused deputy of stalking
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained a report that details how Mayor LaToya Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of stalking her. Allegations surfaced that Deputy Greg Malveaux, who serves as security for Council President Helena Moreno, was following her and taking pictures. Because of those allegations, Sheriff Susan...
Six robberies across NOLA overnight, one shot
According to the NOPD, five of the six incidents involved weapons and sent one person to the hospital.
fox8live.com
Arrest warrants issued in murder of 15-year-old killed near Bogalusa High football stadium, police say
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Jerry Smith, of Covington, who was killed outside of the Bogalusa High football stadium while a game was in progress. Smith was killed on Oct. 14 after he got involved in a gunfight...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death in Desire neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Desire Thursday night. According to NOPD, Harbor Police found the man on the side of the road near Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue around 9:33 p.m. The man was pronounced deceased...
brproud.com
Napoleonville man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 shooting
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man pled guilty to multiple charges in a 2021 drive-by shooting. Derrick Haughton, 34, of Napoleonville pled guilty to four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO
Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
Bogalusa PD: Man arrested for fatal shooting outside of football game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department announced that they have arrested a man for the fatal shooting outside Bogalusa High School’s Lumberjack Stadium during a football game in mid-October. Police say Lakendall Brown turned himself in with his attorney on Friday. Brown is charged with Second Degree...
WWL-TV
Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'
NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
WWL
