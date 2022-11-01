ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

Shingle thieves strike again

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News told you about some thieves who broke into Habitat for Humanity and stole shingles earlier this week. It appears three days later those thieves struck again, this time targeting a roofing business in New Orleans East, and again they were caught on camera. Paul...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Harbor Police discover a man shot dead in the Desire area NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally shot in the Desire neighborhood and now the New Orleans Police Department is investigating. Police were called to the scene around 9:33 p.m. on Thursday after Harbor Police found the unidentified man unresponsive on the side of the road near the intersection of Poland Avenue and Florida Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect in Chef Menteur shooting is arrested

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District has arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson in connection with a shooting Wednesday (Nov. 2) in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway. According to the police report, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim approached another man’s vehicle and the two began arguing. During...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

$3,000 reward for information in case where car was stolen with baby inside

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are asking for your help in finding a stolen vehicle involved in the theft of another vehicle in Lakeview which had a child inside. According to the NOPD, the first auto theft happened on October 23, in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. They say a 2018 white Dodge Charger was reported stolen in the early morning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Napoleonville man pleads guilty to charges in 2021 shooting

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man pled guilty to multiple charges in a 2021 drive-by shooting. Derrick Haughton, 34, of Napoleonville pled guilty to four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested after man shot in Metairie armed robbery: JPSO

Authorities have arrested a man accused of shooting a fleeing victim during a Metairie armed robbery. Damian Blair, 21, was arrested Wednesday and booked with armed robbery, aggravated battery and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, said Capt. Jason Rivarde, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Blair...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Bogalusa PD: Man arrested for fatal shooting outside of football game

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department announced that they have arrested a man for the fatal shooting outside Bogalusa High School’s Lumberjack Stadium during a football game in mid-October. Police say Lakendall Brown turned himself in with his attorney on Friday. Brown is charged with Second Degree...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

Juvenile offender sent to death row: 'They couldn't find somewhere to put him'

NEW ORLEANS — Alonzo Defillo Jr. was known as Pee Wee by his family because he shares his father's name. But as he grew up, the name stuck because of his small stature. “I think the name Pee Wee does a really good job of describing him, physically. He was tiny,” said Cheri Deatsch, an Orleans Parish juvenile public defender who has known the family for years.
ANGOLA, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
