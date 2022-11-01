ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

Historic Augusta, Inc. announces 2023 endangered properties

By Hannah Litteer
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Historic Augusta, Inc. added four new properties in Richmond County to their endangered properties list.

These properties include Modjeska Theatre on 813 Broad Street, Tubman Home Cottage on 2340 Milledgeville Road, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing on 1901 Broad Street and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ on 1005 Druid Park Avenue.

Modjeska Theatre, 813 Broad Street (Contributed)
Tubman Home Cottage, 2340 Milledgeville Road (Contributed)
Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, 1901 Broad Street (Contributed)
Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ,1005 Druid Park Avenue (Contributed)

An endangered property is a building of historic value that could potentially be demolished or seriously damaged.

“The purpose of Historic Augusta’s endangered properties list is to raise awareness, increase investment opportunities and interest in important historic assets in our community,” said George D. Bush, the president of Historic Augusta, Inc.

For a property to be listed as endangered, it has to meet specific requirements.

According to the organization’s website , the property has to be at least 50 years old, listed or eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places and should have an identified threat, such as vacancy, neglect, encroachment by development or inappropriate alterations.

Its architecture should also be significant.

There have now been 92 total endangered property listings in Augusta since 2007.

“If you start taking them out one by one by one, then you don’t have a historic neighborhood or historic district,” said Erick Montgomery, the executive director of Historic Augusta, Inc. “You lose that sense of place, that each little building or seemingly insignificant building [brings]. It’s like losing teeth in your mouth. You don’t realize it’s important until it’s gone, then you’re like, ‘oh my gosh,’ and it looks bad.”

Of the 92 properties, 31 have been saved, 16 are still in progress, 14 have had no developments, six are deteriorating, 10 are threatened and 15 have been demolished.

Historic Augusta, Inc. can assist and advise in the use of preservation tools such as state and federal tax incentives, national register information, grant programs and preservation easements.

“Historic Augusta has been consistent in their efforts to try to garner redevelopment, new users, and reinvestment in these historic structures,” said Robert Mauldin, the chair of the preservation committee and second vice president of Historic Augusta, Inc.

The leaders of the organization said they hope the updated list attracts investors, politicians and other interested groups to save the buildings that have helped shape the beautiful Garden City.

