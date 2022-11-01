ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nodawaynews.com

Maryville football eyes revenge in district match-up

The Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 8 Championship on November 4. Maryville will look to avenge their earlier-in-the-season loss to St. Pius X on September 16, when they fell in a close game, 27-34 in Kansas City. Even with the loss, the Spoofhounds out-gained St. Pius X 490 offensive yards to 277. However the Warriors have come out on top in recent match-ups between the two, winning the last three games.
MARYVILLE, MO
KMBC.com

Rain and thunderstorms arrive Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Precipitation will make the end of the work week an Impact Day in Kansas City. IMPACT DROPPED: SATURDAY – rain moves out early in the morning. Some snowflakes could mix in early Saturday morning for far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Thursday night conditions...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri

Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
LAWSON, MO
KCTV 5

Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase

KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KEARNEY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy