Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
KC metro football schedule for rainy playoff games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Playoff football continues Friday night around Kansas City on what should be a rainy evening on the gridiron. This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Olathe Northwest Ravens. Thursday scores:. Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe South 21. Olathe West 42, Blue Valley 20.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville football eyes revenge in district match-up
The Spoofhounds host St. Pius X in the semi-finals of the Class 3 District 8 Championship on November 4. Maryville will look to avenge their earlier-in-the-season loss to St. Pius X on September 16, when they fell in a close game, 27-34 in Kansas City. Even with the loss, the Spoofhounds out-gained St. Pius X 490 offensive yards to 277. However the Warriors have come out on top in recent match-ups between the two, winning the last three games.
Some Kansas City area school districts are making changes to kickoff for football playoff games because of the rain and weather.
Several Kansas City-area high schools moved their Friday football regional playoff games to Thursday due to rain in the forecast.
Community gathers to remember beloved Kansas City basketball coach, pastor
Calvin Wainright, 68, died Monday, on Halloween, after suffering health complications, according to his family.
Temperatures plummet as cold front, storms move into Kansas City
While Kansas City was still warm this morning, parts of St. Joseph, Missouri, were 45-degrees, a glimpse into what was in store for KC.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: Beneficial rain, thunderstorms in Kansas City; Snowflakes tonight?
A large area of rain and thunderstorms will track across the region this afternoon and evening as temperatures drop to the low 40s. A round of rain, perhaps mixed with snow is possible later tonight! It was 70° this morning about 6 AM. Wow!. How much rain will fall...
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
A band of heavier rainfall early Friday afternoon caused ponding and flooding of area roadways, delaying some drivers.
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
KMBC.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Precipitation will make the end of the work week an Impact Day in Kansas City. IMPACT DROPPED: SATURDAY – rain moves out early in the morning. Some snowflakes could mix in early Saturday morning for far northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Thursday night conditions...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Storm coming…needed rain…flakes too (THU-11/3)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another windy, warm day is on tap for the region as temperatures this morning are starting out in the lower 60s. As a matter of fact, the low of 61 degrees will likely tie the record warm low for the date set back in 1964.
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot have been announced Wednesday night.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in Missouri
Watkins Mill, County Highway MM, Lawson vicinity (Clay County, Missouri).Jet Lowe, Photographerderivative work: Kbh3rd, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The Watkins Mill dates back to the mid-1800s. It's located in Lawson, Missouri, and is a woolen mill that's well-preserved. As it's protected as the Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site, the building, its machinery, and business records are preserved.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in history
The Knickerbocker Apartments before demolition in 2020.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Knickerbocker Apartments were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, but due to fire damage, they were demolished in 2020. Still, the history of these apartments should be remembered.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Rain for sure…maybe a flake? (WED-11/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread, I doubt this would be for KC… so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. I’ve been noticing a few things in a...
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
