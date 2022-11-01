ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke

Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be "decisive."Cho Hyundong, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister, said the trio is bolstering their defense cooperation to deter the growing possibility of North Korea's use of nuclear weapons since the adoption in September of legislation spelling out scenarios where it would use nukes, including preemptively. North Korea's new nuclear policy is “creating a serious tension on the Korean Peninsula,” Cho told a...
Reuters

U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
Washington Examiner

Putin 'worried' about South Korea sending weapons to Ukraine

South Korea has a sovereign right to send weapons to Ukraine if it should so choose, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol maintained in the face of a new threat from Russia. “This is a matter of our sovereignty,” the South Korean president told reporters Friday. “We are making efforts to have peaceful and sound relations with all countries in the world, including Russia.”
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
POLITICO

Why Biden isn’t changing course on North Korea

With help from Nahal Toosi, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. President JOE BIDEN’s strategy for North Korea isn’t getting traction in Pyongyang. But it’s unclear any other approach would prove more successful. U.S. officials have said they would meet with their North Korean counterparts anywhere, including in...
US News and World Report

U.S. to Scrap Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Despite Military Backing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missiles, Pentagon documents released on Thursday said, despite senior military officials publicly recommending keeping it. The decision to cancel the submarine-launched cruise missile could help President Joe Biden address calls from fellow Democrats to scale back America's nuclear...
Defense One

Today's D Brief: North Korean artillery headed to Russia, WH says; Nuclear chatter in the Kremlin; Pyongyang fires 23 missiles; Space Force gets a new leader; And a bit more.

New: North Korea is allegedly hiding artillery sent to Russia “by trying to make it appear as though they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told CNN Wednesday—though he did not offer evidence to back up the claim. “We will continue to monitor whether these shipments are received,” Kirby said in a phone call with reporters shortly after CNN’s reporting.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday.
