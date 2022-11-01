Read full article on original website
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
US, allies warn decisive response if North Korea tests nuke
Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and vice foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be "decisive."Cho Hyundong, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister, said the trio is bolstering their defense cooperation to deter the growing possibility of North Korea's use of nuclear weapons since the adoption in September of legislation spelling out scenarios where it would use nukes, including preemptively. North Korea's new nuclear policy is “creating a serious tension on the Korean Peninsula,” Cho told a...
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
Exclusive-U.S. says China and Russia have leverage to stop North Korea nuclear test
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The United States believes China and Russia have leverage they can use to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, a senior U.S. administration official said on Thursday.
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
North Korea Warns US With ‘Powerful Measures’ After Drills
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea threatened to unleash a powerful action if the US does not halt joint military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim Jong Un to lay the groundwork for his first nuclear test in five years. Most Read from Bloomberg.
Putin 'worried' about South Korea sending weapons to Ukraine
South Korea has a sovereign right to send weapons to Ukraine if it should so choose, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol maintained in the face of a new threat from Russia. “This is a matter of our sovereignty,” the South Korean president told reporters Friday. “We are making efforts to have peaceful and sound relations with all countries in the world, including Russia.”
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The US announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at a fuel-procurement network for North Korea. The Treasury Department targeted three companies listed in Singapore and the Marshall Islands as well as two individuals. The sanctions follow a North Korean missile launch over Japan earlier in the week. The US unveiled...
North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test
North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un’s regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.
Why Biden isn’t changing course on North Korea
With help from Nahal Toosi, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. President JOE BIDEN’s strategy for North Korea isn’t getting traction in Pyongyang. But it’s unclear any other approach would prove more successful. U.S. officials have said they would meet with their North Korean counterparts anywhere, including in...
North Korea’s recent drills show west cannot ignore nuclear threat
Country firing close to South Korean waters in response to Washington-Seoul drills, as it also sells missiles to Russia
South Korea, U.S. stage drills with aircraft carrier after North Korean missile launches
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States began joint maritime exercises with a U.S. aircraft carrier on Friday, South Korea's military said, a day after it scrambled fighter jets in reaction to an apparent North Korean bombing drill.
U.S. to Scrap Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Despite Military Backing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missiles, Pentagon documents released on Thursday said, despite senior military officials publicly recommending keeping it. The decision to cancel the submarine-launched cruise missile could help President Joe Biden address calls from fellow Democrats to scale back America's nuclear...
North Korea launches ICBM that apparently failed and two short-range missiles
North Korea unsuccessfully fired an intercontinental ballistic missile during a new salvo of launches Thursday, the South Korean military said, with Washington urging all nations to enforce sanctions on Pyongyang. The launches prompted South Korea and the United States to extend their ongoing joint air drills, the largest-ever such exercises,...
Today's D Brief: North Korean artillery headed to Russia, WH says; Nuclear chatter in the Kremlin; Pyongyang fires 23 missiles; Space Force gets a new leader; And a bit more.
New: North Korea is allegedly hiding artillery sent to Russia “by trying to make it appear as though they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby told CNN Wednesday—though he did not offer evidence to back up the claim. “We will continue to monitor whether these shipments are received,” Kirby said in a phone call with reporters shortly after CNN’s reporting.
Seoul: North Korea fires additional 6 missiles
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday.
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korea says
North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, South Korean officials said on Friday. The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the isolated nation, which Seoul sees as intimidation and a prelude to a potential invasion attempt. It also came as South...
