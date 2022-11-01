Read full article on original website
Texans Cut Player After Trade Deadline On Tuesday
The Houston Texans released a pair of defensive linemen on Wednesday, including one from the active roster. Houston cut defensive end Demone Harris, who appeared in three games for the team this season, including Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. Harris had a pair of tackles on Sunday. The Texans...
Seahawks dump pair of Eagles draft busts
Cornerback Sidney Jones is out of a job again. So is wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Pro Football Talk reports the Seattle Seahawks waived Jones Tuesday after the NFL trade deadline passed. PFT also reports the Seahawks cut Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Giants, Eagles eye offense in final hours? | Latest buzz
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
Steelers pick up Commanders cornerback for draft picks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5 million...
How Dolphins NFL Trade Deadline Moves Impact Super Bowl Odds
The Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to come out of the AFC, but the Dolphins weren’t willing to just sit and do nothing Tuesday. Miami swung two trades at the deadline. It traded running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. The Dolphins also traded a 2023 fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for tailback Jeff Wilson Jr.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Bears Add for Future While Packers Flop
Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also...
Fully updated 2023 NFL Draft order after 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline shifted the landscape around for the NFL Draft with picks being moved around. Here’s an updated look. The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline has come and gone. With most trades involving some sort of draft capital swapping hands, the draft order looks dramatically different for 2023.
Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool: ESPN
The Chicago Bears acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Stats: Trade deadline recap, Rhamondre Stevenson hype & Eagles/Texans preview
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don return for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday, where they give out one interesting stat about all 32 NFL teams. This week, find out where the guys are ranking Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields for...
Browns general manager: Deshaun Watson to start against Texans on Dec. 4
Deshaun Watson will play and start against the Texans for the Cleveland Browns in his return to NRG Stadium.
Hurts, Eagles pull away from Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start
HOUSTON — Jalen Hurts threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and the Philadelphia Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Houston Texans 29-17 on Thursday night for the first 8-0 start in franchise history. Hurts lost a fumble in a forgettable first half and game was tied...
