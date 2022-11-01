Read full article on original website
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Jeb Bush: DeSantis is pushing back 'against wokeness' with law reshaping how race is taught in Florida schools
CNN's Jake Tapper talks to former governor of Florida Jeb Bush about Ron DeSantis' recent law looking to reshape how race is taught in schools.
Anti-Trump Republican Sasse suggests he is ready to leave U.S. Senate
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Senator Ben Sasse, who voted in 2021 to impeach Donald Trump, suggested on Thursday that he was likely to leave the U.S. Senate, the latest Republican critic of the former president set to leave or lose political office.
WCJB
State Senator Ray Rodrigues set to take office as chancellor
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new leader of Florida’s university system will officially start his new job next week. State Senator Ray Rodrigues takes office as chancellor on November 9. He replaces Marshall Criser, who also served on the University of Florida Board of Trustees. Rodrigues will make $400,000...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Trump 'Feels Betrayed' by DeSantis as Florida Governor Suffers Rally Snub
Donald Trump has reignited speculation that his relationship with one-time close ally Ron DeSantis is becoming increasingly strained as the former president announced he will hold a Florida rally for Senator Marco Rubio without the governor. The former president will attend a rally in support of Rubio's reelection campaign at...
Nikki Fried Calls on Ron DeSantis to Pardon Floridians Convicted of Marijuana Possession
This week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to pardon those convicted of simple marijuana possession following President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon federal convictions and reassess the criminal classification of marijuana. Fried, who lost to former Gov. Charlie Crist in...
Florida mismatch: Numbers reveal big DeSantis advantage over Crist in governor's race
Florida’s unusually lopsided governor’s race is barreling into the final week with the scales heavily weighted in favor of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has some big advantages over Democrat Charlie Crist. When it comes to fundraising and other key ingredients of a successful campaign, the race may...
How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law
DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Nymag.com
Why Are Florida Republicans Paying a White Supremacist Goon?
Monday morning, Senator Marco Rubio sent out a tweet with the horrifying news that “one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood.” Rubio’s account was quickly repeated by conservative organs like the New York Post (“Rubio campaign canvasser ‘brutally’ beaten by man who told him GOPers not allowed in his neighborhood”), National Review (“Rubio Supporter Savagely Beaten While Canvassing in Florida”), Washington Free Beacon (“Marco Rubio Canvasser Violently Attacked in Dem Neighborhood”), and Washington Examiner (“Rubio canvasser brutally assaulted in Florida, senator says”).
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Biden calls DeSantis 'Donald Trump incarnate' at Florida reception for Crist
President Joe Biden called the Florida gubernatorial election “one of the most important races in the country” and blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as “Donald Trump incarnate.”. Biden was speaking at a reception for Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is looking to return to the governor’s mansion...
DeSantis’s old law firm received millions in Florida state funds, investigation finds
Daily Beast reports that Holland & Knight, where governor once worked, made nearly $3m in state contracts from 2018 to 2020
Antisemitic hate is on the rise. Did Trump snub DeSantis? And will a red wave hit Miami?
It’s Monday, Oct. 31. Happy Halloween! Early voting is now underway across all of Florida and the Election Day countdown clock begins.
Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. “I know that Charlie is interested in talking about 2024 and Joe Biden, but I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” DeSantis said of his 66-year-old opponent. Later, Crist slapped back, “You won’t even say if you want to be the governor of Florida after this election.”
Here are the 21 potential 2024 Republican White House candidates a progressive group is tracking
A progressive group on Monday laid out a list of nearly two dozen potential Republican presidential candidates it is targeting as it builds out its opposition research team with the 2024 race expected to take center stage as soon as the midterms are over. American Bridge 21st Century, a liberal...
President Biden Visiting Florida on November 1 To Campaign for Crist and Against DeSantis – Will He Make a Difference?
On November 1, President Joe Biden will be visiting Florida to campaign alongside Democrat Charlie Crist in a last-ditch effort to persuade Floridians. There's a sense in some circles that it's too little, too late.
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
WJHG-TV
Sen. Rubio campaigns in Panama City as midterm election inches closer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made a campaign pit stop at Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. in Panama City Monday morning. He said he’s a particularly strong supporter of Eastern Shipbuilding Group after it lost out on a $3 billion U.S. Coast Guard contract. “These are...
Darren Soto Looks Headed Back to Congress in Central Florida
U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., the most politically prominent member of Central Florida’s growing Puerto Rican community, is a strong favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. While he is only 44, Soto has been on the political stage for more than a decade and a half. Soto...
