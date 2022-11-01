Read full article on original website
Related
NATO will send 'hundreds' of signal-jammers to Ukraine to counter Russia's onslaught of explosive Iranian-made suicide drones
NATO is sending signal-jammers to Ukraine so it can counter Iranian-made suicide drones. The military alliance's chief said the systems will be delivered within the coming days. Russian forces in recent weeks have increased their use of the explosive and deadly drones. NATO is sending Ukraine signal-jammers so it can...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines
Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Finland’s prime minister says Russia withdrawal from Ukraine is only way out of conflict
Sanna Marin, the prime minister of Finland, has said that Russia “leaving Ukraine” is the only way out of the conflict. Her simple comments came after Joe Biden questioned what Vladimir Putin’s “off-ramp” is, posing a question as to how the Russian president can avoid losing face and significant power within his nation.
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
Retired general predicts what comes next in Ukraine
Retired US Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling says that he expects more losses for Russia in the coming months as the Ukrainian forces maintain their momentum.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin official warns of WW3 as Nato sends missiles to Kyiv
UK anti-aircraft missiles being sent to Ukraine will “augment” US missile systems used by Kyiv, defence secretary Ben Wallace has said.Entering the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Mr Wallace told Sky News: “They’ll join the American systems that they’re putting in - they’re the same type of missiles, so they’ll complement that and they’ll just really augment the American platforms and those are the missiles they’ll use.”His remarks come after a top Russian official has warned the west that the admission of Ukraine to Nato could trigger World War Three.“Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a...
Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing good news’ in fight against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said there would soon be “good news” for Ukraine as heavy fighting with Russia continues in the southern and eastern regions of the country. Zelensky said in an address that Ukrainian forces were holding the line and pushing back against Russian troops...
Russia signals looming struggle as Ukraine advances on a key city where Putin reportedly forbade his army from retreating
Ukraine is edging closer to Kherson in its counteroffensive, and Russia says a fight is close. The city was the first Russia took, and losing it would be a huge blow to Putin. Russian commanders wanted to give it up last month but Putin said no, per The New York Times.
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Putin Ally Shuts Down Russia’s Claim Ukraine Plans to Unleash Dirty Bomb
Russia is now taking its claim that Kyiv is preparing to use a dirty bomb in Ukraine as an act of provocation to some of Moscow’s closest partners in India and China, in an apparent attempt to shore up support. But the presentation has fallen flat. Russia’s defense minister,...
Russia will rejoin UN grain corridor from Ukraine in humiliating U-turn
The Kremlin has said it will rejoin the UN-administered grain export corridor from Ukraine, after pulling out over the weekend following a drone attack on Russian warships in the port of Sevastopol. Moscow’s humiliating climbdown came two days after a large convoy of ships moved a record amount of grain...
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
Washington Examiner
Putin won't survive the war and could be toppled before it ends, top Ukraine official says
A Ukrainian official believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "unlikely" to survive the war in Ukraine, which has been underway since February earlier this year. "It's unlikely that he survives it," Ukrainian Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov told the War Zone. "And currently, there's active discussions happening in Russia about who'd be there to replace him."
Ukraine news - live: Russia tells civilians to flee Kherson as Kyiv forces advance
The Russian-installed governor of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region has told residents to take their children and flee, in one of the starkest signs yet that Moscow is losing its grip on territory it claims to have annexed.Vladimir Saldo publicly asked for Moscow’s help transporting civilians to safer regions of Russia, and Russian authorities have promised free accommodation to all residents who flee.“Every day, the cities of Kherson region are subjected to missile attacks,” Mr Saldo said, adding that citizens would be offered the chance to move to other parts of Russia.“We suggested that all residents of the Kherson region,...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine has launched a power-saving campaign following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Starting Thursday, Ukrainians are being asked to reduce power usage from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.. Rolling blackouts may also occur as the country tries to response to an increasing number of repairs needed to power stations and other facilities damaged by Russian shelling. ___
Russian Agent Spying on HIMARS Positions Detained in Ukraine: Kyiv
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has captured a "Russian agent" who had apparently been spying on Ukrainian heavy artillery. On Saturday the SBU posted four photographs to its official Twitter account showing a man being searched by two Ukrainian soldiers, the suspect being interrogated and then SBU agents looking through a phone.
Tycoon Oleg Tinkov renounces citizenship of 'fascist' Russia over Ukraine war
Serial entrepreneur Oleg Tinkov has renounced his Russian citizenship, saying he does not want to be associated with “fascism” or people who collaborate with “killers.”. In an Instagram post published on Tuesday, the 54-year-old founder of Tinkoff Bank wrote: “I decided to renounce my Russian citizenship after...
Ukraine has taken delivery of its first mine-clearing machine, which was made by a British company and cost almost $500,000
Ukraine received its first mine-clearing machine, the Armtrac 400, which was made by a UK company. Deputy prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Ukraine was fundraising for another. It is designed to clear paths through minefields and has a motorized system to detonate mines. Ukraine has taken delivery of its first...
Comments / 0