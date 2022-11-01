Read full article on original website
Five lions briefly escape enclosure at Sydney zoo
Five lions, one adult and four cubs, got out of their enclosure at a zoo in Sydney, Australia, causing an alarm for visitors on an "unforgettable overnight experience."Nov. 2, 2022.
No Injuries Reported After 5 Lions Escape Enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo
Zoo officials in Sydney have promised a sweeping investigation after five lions were able to briefly escape their enclosure on Wednesday morning. The animals—one adult and four cubs—were spotted roaming beyond their main compound at Taronga Zoo before 7 a.m., prompting an emergency lockdown. New South Wales police were summoned on a precautionary basis, but four of the lions were ushered back into their exhibit without issue. The fifth was returned after being safely tranquilized, according to 9News. No injuries to guests or staff were reported, officials said. In subsequent statements, the zoo hastened to clarify that although the five...
Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland. Queensland state police officers who...
Cricket-South Africa 'back to earth' after Pakistan defeat: Bavuma
Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa have been brought "back to earth" by their defeat to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup but will use it as a wake-up call ahead of their must-win match against the Netherlands, captain Temba Bavuma said.
