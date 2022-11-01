ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

No Injuries Reported After 5 Lions Escape Enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo

Zoo officials in Sydney have promised a sweeping investigation after five lions were able to briefly escape their enclosure on Wednesday morning. The animals—one adult and four cubs—were spotted roaming beyond their main compound at Taronga Zoo before 7 a.m., prompting an emergency lockdown. New South Wales police were summoned on a precautionary basis, but four of the lions were ushered back into their exhibit without issue. The fifth was returned after being safely tranquilized, according to 9News. No injuries to guests or staff were reported, officials said. In subsequent statements, the zoo hastened to clarify that although the five...
The Associated Press

Australian police offer $633,000 reward for Indian suspect

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($633,000) reward on Thursday for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national who is suspected of murdering a woman on a tropical beach four years ago before returning to his homeland. Queensland state police officers who...

