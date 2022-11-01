Zoo officials in Sydney have promised a sweeping investigation after five lions were able to briefly escape their enclosure on Wednesday morning. The animals—one adult and four cubs—were spotted roaming beyond their main compound at Taronga Zoo before 7 a.m., prompting an emergency lockdown. New South Wales police were summoned on a precautionary basis, but four of the lions were ushered back into their exhibit without issue. The fifth was returned after being safely tranquilized, according to 9News. No injuries to guests or staff were reported, officials said. In subsequent statements, the zoo hastened to clarify that although the five...

2 DAYS AGO