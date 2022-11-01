Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report

© Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines.

The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but failed to do so.

Reports have now emerged indicating the Packers tried to do just that. They simply got out-bid.

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that the Packers offered a second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for receiver Chase Claypool. The Steelers, however, sent Claypool to the Bears instead.

"As some others have reported, the Packers were in the running for Steelers WR Chase Claypool," Silverstein reported. "They offered the same compensation as Chicago did, a source said. But the Steelers thought Chicago's pick would be considerably higher even though both teams are 3-5."

The Bears offered the same compensation as the Packers. The Steelers went with their offer because they expect the Bears' draft pick to come before the Packers'.

Silverstein's report does not mention whether the Packers were given an opportunity to sweeten their offer and chose not to or whether the Steelers took the Bears' offer without telling the Packers.

But the end result is that the Packers will have to make do with a receiving corps that currently consists of Sammy Watkins and rookies Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure. Leading receiver Allen Lazard, veteran slot man Randall Cobb and rookie second-round pick Christian Watson are all currently battling injuries.