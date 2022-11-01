ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project. The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy...
DEQUINCY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office receives highway safety grant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $88,000 in grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help reduce traffic crashes. The funds will be used to place off-duty deputies on roads and create checkpoints to help enforce traffic laws for drinking...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued for Ragley area

Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions. The...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

LEGAL CORNER: Can a court compel me to pay support to my mother?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. If you want your legal questions answered, email them to us at news@kplctv.com. The Southwest Louisiana Law Center will answer them every Wednesday. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I hired someone to manage a duplex apartment that...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area residents react to uncivil discourse

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some politicians are being called out for allegedly mocking Nacy Pelosi or her husband or spreading misinformation about the recent break-in attack. An alleged tweet by U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins appears to have been reported by Steve Herman, the Washinton Bureau Chief for Voice of America.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

City announces plans for Light up the Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is over, which means we are heading full swing into the holiday season. The City of Lake Charles has announced this year’s free holiday events in the city, including the Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration. Light up the Lake will be held...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

