SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse. Matthew Armand Cormier, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000. Ramson Robertson Jr., 28, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $5,000;...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Announces Increased Checkpoints and Patrols After Receiving $88k Grant. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on November 2, 2022, that it had been awarded an $88,000 grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities in Southwest Louisiana from now until September 30, 2023, in order to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting serious injuries and fatalities.
Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy
DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project. The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy...
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation
Calcasieu Parish Authorities Asking for Help in Dequincy Boat Theft Investigation. Dequincy, Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2017 Bass Cat boat that occurred in the 200 Block of Route 66 in Dequincy, Louisiana between October 30th at 3 AM and October 31st at 3 PM.
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office receives highway safety grant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has been awarded $88,000 in grant funding from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission to help reduce traffic crashes. The funds will be used to place off-duty deputies on roads and create checkpoints to help enforce traffic laws for drinking...
Boil advisory issued for Ragley area
Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish has issued a boil advisory for some customers in the Ragley area. The advisory affects residents in the following areas:. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
CPSO responds to welfare concern on Allen Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An occupant of a house on Allen Street was safely removed from the home by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a welfare concern, according to CPSO Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent. The call came in during the afternoon hours of November 1, CPSO said.
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
SWLA fire departments issue reminders about outdoor burning
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Though we have seen some rain over the past few days, most of SWLA is still under a burn ban. Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Vernon Parishes remain under burn bans as of Oct. 31, but some fire departments are relaxing their restrictions. The...
LEGAL CORNER: Can a court compel me to pay support to my mother?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. If you want your legal questions answered, email them to us at news@kplctv.com. The Southwest Louisiana Law Center will answer them every Wednesday. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: I hired someone to manage a duplex apartment that...
Fishermen, shrimpers protest America’s LNG and Gas Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state leaders consider America’s LNG and Gas Summit and Exhibition something to be proud of. Others want to be in the limelight too, but in opposition to LNG. Hundreds from all over the world are attending the LNG and Gas summit at...
Lake Area residents react to uncivil discourse
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some politicians are being called out for allegedly mocking Nacy Pelosi or her husband or spreading misinformation about the recent break-in attack. An alleged tweet by U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins appears to have been reported by Steve Herman, the Washinton Bureau Chief for Voice of America.
Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
BioLab holds grand reopening of Westlake facility
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - We all remember the thick black smoke billowing from a chemical fire at BioLab in Westlake. After 26 long months, the ribbon was cut on a new BioLab facility, another sign of recovery for Southwest Louisiana. “Well when you take into consideration what we’ve done in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Calcasieu Parish is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Laura. We’re tracking federal funding to find out why.
This story is being updated as we learn more information and access documents/data. Government officials have released many press releases about disaster recovery funding coming to Calcasieu Parish. But where did the money go? We searched hundreds of records from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to find out. For a...
Symposium held to educate SWLA healthcare professionals on providing trauma care
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System held a trauma symposium Wednesday at the SOWELA Regional Training Center to educate local healthcare professionals. The health system’s goal was to better equip nurses, doctors, EMS providers and other professionals to provide excellent trauma care in SWLA. Participants...
Jennings teen arrested for writing threatening note
The note was left at the school on October 10; the student was arrested on terrorizing today after an investigation.
City announces plans for Light up the Lake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Halloween is over, which means we are heading full swing into the holiday season. The City of Lake Charles has announced this year’s free holiday events in the city, including the Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration. Light up the Lake will be held...
