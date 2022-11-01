Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
CBS Sports
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning head coach Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
Judy Coughlin, the wife of legendary Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin and a pivotal figure in her husband's success in the NFL, died Wednesday morning after a prolonged illness. She was 77. "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way," read a statement by Tom...
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
CBS Sports
Cowboys were reportedly close to acquiring Brandin Cooks; WR appears disgusted about remaining in Houston
Despite being traded three times in his career, Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks appears to have been hoping to be dealt one more time prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Cooks was rumored to be one of the deadline's available big-name players despite signing a two-year, $39.8 million extension with the Texans this past offseason. His head coach, Lovie Smith, said via SportsRadio 610 in Houston that Cooks was excused from today's practice for "personal reasons."
CBS Sports
Tom Brady set to become first player in NFL history to reach passing feat that once seemed impossible
Tom Brady has plenty of NFL records to his name: Super Bowl titles. Regular season wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and regular season starts are the most notable on his Hall of Fame resume. Now, Brady is set to embark on a feat that seemed impossible for any quarterback in...
Yardbarker
Triston Casas' Knee Injury Appears To Be Worse Than Initially Speculated
It seems as if the Boston Red Sox could have a more serious injury on their hands than initially believed. Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has been held out of the Dominican League since Oct. 17 with a knee injury. It was initially reported that Casas was expected back...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper calls his interception vs. Bengals 'an abomination,' says he'll 'stick to getting open'
Just about everything went right for the Cleveland Browns during their 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night, but not everything. On the Browns' second possession of the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski dialed up a trick-or-treat play, in which star wideout Amari Cooper would throw a pass off of a reverse. Instead of hitting his intended wideout, Michael Woods II, he threw the ball directly to Bengals safety Vonn Bell.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Byron Jones: Remains on PUP list
Jones (Achilles) won't be activated ahead of Week 9, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports. Jones will miss a ninth straight game to start the season while he rehabs from offseason Achilles surgery. It's unclear when he'll return to practice, but it's starting to appear like he may be in danger of missing the entire campaign.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Dolphins acquire Broncos' Bradley Chubb for first-round pick, Chase Edmonds, per report
The Miami Dolphins are acquiring Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds, according to ESPN. The Broncos are tossing in a 2025 fifth-round pick as part of the deal. Miami reportedly intends to...
CBS Sports
Seahawks release Sidney Jones after reportedly trying to trade veteran cornerback before deadline
The Seattle Seahawks made news shortly after Tuesday's NFL's trade deadline had expired. The team released cornerback Sidney Jones, who had been the subject of trade rumors leading up to the deadline. Jones was released after Seattle had unsuccessfully tried to trade him before the deadline, according to NFL Media.
CBS Sports
NFL trade deadline: Lions deal Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson to rival Vikings in swap of draft picks
The Vikings lost starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Two days later, they have acquired his replacement from their division rivals. Minnesota lands former Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson from the Lions as part of a swap of draft picks, a deal confirmed by CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie: ACL tear confirmed, out for season
Awuzie suffered a torn ACL during Monday's loss to the Browns and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Awuize has been the Bengals' top cornerback over the last two seasons, so his absence will be a huge blow to Cincinnati's defense. With Awuize no longer in the picture, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers and Cam Taylor-Britt are all candidates for increased roles opposite of Eli Apple (hamstring).
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: Set to miss 8-to-10 weeks
Smith is in line to miss 8-to-10 weeks as a result of the high-ankle sprain that he sustained during Sunday's win against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With such a lengthy recovery timeline, Smith inevitably will be placed on injured reserve by the Vikings, who replaced him by trading for T.J. Hockenson on Tuesday. The timing perhaps was fortuitous for the team, but Smith himself now will be hard-pressed to see action before the end of the regular season. While he is sidelined, Hockenson and Johnny Mundt will be Minnesota's tight ends for the foreseeable future, although the latter is primarily a blocker.
CBS Sports
Texans vs. Eagles odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from proven model
The Philadelphia Eagles will try to stay perfect on the season when they take on the Houston Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles (7-0), who lead the NFC East by 1 1/2 games over the Dallas Cowboys, are coming off a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texans (1-5-1), fourth in the AFC South, lost to the Tennessee Titans 17-10 in Week 8 and have lost two in a row and five of six. Philadelphia is looking to win its division for the third time in six seasons, but first time since 2019. The Eagles lead the all-time series 5-0, including a 2-0 mark in Houston.
CBS Sports
Bears' Cody Whitehair: Returns to practice Wednesday
Chicago designated Whitehair (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Whitehair missed the minimum four games while on IR due to a knee injury and returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to be added to the active roster. However, if he isn't activated within that timeframe, he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: In line to log practice reps
Tannehill (ankle/illness), who was inactive this past Sunday against the Texans, is in line to take some practice reps Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. According to Wyatt, the quarterback confirmed Wednesday that it was his ankle injury rather than the illness that keep him off the...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Chase Edmonds: On to Mile High
The Dolphins agreed to trade Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Broncos for pass rusher Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round selection Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. In the wake of Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear, Denver has operated with a timeshare out of...
CBS Sports
Browns' Sione Takitaki: Records season-high tackles
Takitaki had a season-high 13 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8. Takitaki was part of a Browns' defense that finally looked like the unit it was projected to be in the preseason. He was on the field for a season-high 84-percent of the snaps and has 21 tackles over the last two weeks.
CBS Sports
NFL trade grades: Steelers deal for disgruntled Commanders cornerback William Jackson
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the busiest team at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Less than an hour after they shipped wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick, they added a cornerback in the form of William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports. The trade for Jackson involves a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 being swapped for a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick, according to NFL Media.
CBS Sports
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Mops up win
Johnson had four carries for 17 yards in Monday's 32-13 win over Cincinnati in Week 8. Johnson was given his first rushing attempts of the season, all on the game's final drive as Cleveland iced the blowout win. The Browns snapped a four-game losing streak and resuscitated their season with the victory, which may have the organization thinking about improvements for a playoff run. That means either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, both in the final year of their contracts, could be moved by Tuesday's 4:00 pm ET trade deadline. If either of those events happen, Johnson's fantasy outlook should improve.
