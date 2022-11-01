Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
NBC Sports
T.J. Hockenson: I expected to be traded, but not to the Vikings
When T.J. Hockenson was traded by the Lions hours before the NFL trade deadline, he wasn’t surprised. But he was pleasantly surprised that he was sent to Minnesota. “I kinda knew. I had a little idea. I didn’t expect here, but obviously super, super excited to be here,” Hockenson said. “When I got here last night I was like, This is pretty sweet. Just excited to be here, for real.”
NBC Sports
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
NBC Sports
Mitchell 'excited' for return after bye to new 49ers backfield
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Elijah Mitchell has always targeted the game after the bye week for his return to the 49ers’ lineup. Now, he said he feels even greater excitement with the way his teammates finished their Week 8 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. “I’m excited,” he...
NBC Sports
Patriots' Thanksgiving opponent made huge upgrade at NFL trade deadline
One of the New England Patriots' toughest remaining opponents is the Minnesota Vikings, and they made a substantial upgrade to their offense a few hours before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline. The Vikings acquired Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional...
NBC Sports
Jared Goff on T.J. Hockenson trade: Sucks going through that as a teammate
Lions head coach Dan Campbell pitched the team’s decision to trade tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings as an increased opportunity for other players to make their mark, but another reaction would be to say that the Lions are prioritizing the future over what’s left of their 2022 schedule.
NBC Sports
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
NBC Sports
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Marcus Brady isn’t being scapegoated
One of the most common responses to Tuesday’s news that the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was that he was taking the fall for the shortcomings of others. Head coach Frank Reich was at the top of the list, particularly because he’s the one calling the plays for a Colts offense than just replaced its starting quarterback in another grasp at finding something that will work for the team. Reich said it can be true that Brady is “a really good coach” and that the change “just makes sense for the team” before being asked if Brady was a scapegoat for those further up the chain of command.
NBC Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson: There’s room for everyone to shine in Falcons running game
The Falcons got running back Cordarrelle Patterson back on the practice field Wednesday after missing four games with a knee injury and he said he’s feeling about “90 percent” back to full speed heading into the weekend. We’ll see if that’s enough for the Falcons to add...
NBC Sports
Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
NBC Sports
Report: Commanders trade William Jackson III to Steelers
William Jackson III's time in Washington appears to have come to an end. Ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, the Commanders traded Jackson to the Steelers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the move. Washington will also send Pittsburgh a conditional 2025 7th-round pick for a conditional...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk reveals why he landed in Shanahan's doghouse last year
Brandon Aiyuk once was in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse, but he since has clawed his way out and now has established himself as the 49ers' leading receiver. The third-year wideout joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday morning, where he was asked about his rocky start to the 2021 season and if Shanahan ever was hard on him as a young receiver.
NBC Sports
Will Brandin Cooks negotiate a release from the Texans?
Last year, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wanted out of Cleveland, after the trade deadline. He agreed to a revised contract and negotiated his release, by agreeing to waive a significant amount of his right to ongoing salary as termination pay. This year, receiver Brandin Cooks could try to do the...
NBC Sports
Brandin Cooks could be in danger of voiding his $18 million guaranteed salary for 2023
Texans receiver Brandin Cooks has 18 million reasons to get over the fact that he wasn’t traded. With Cooks missing a couple of practices and not playing in tonight’s game against the Eagles due to his apparent unhappiness with the fact that he wasn’t traded, Cooks could be in danger of losing the very thing that made a trade impossible — his fully-guaranteed 2023 base salary of $18 million.
NBC Sports
Travis Kelce: Kadarius Toney an absolute beast with the ball in his hands
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Titans on Sunday night and tight end Travis Kelce thinks his new teammate could provide some fireworks on offense. Kelce hasn’t had much practice time with Toney since last week’s trade, but he said on his New...
NBC Sports
Bradley Chubb agrees to five-year extension with Dolphins
Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said on Wednesday that he expected to have a contract extension with edge rusher Bradley Chubb finalized in the near future and Grier was not just blowing smoke. According to multiple reports, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to terms on a five-year extension days...
NBC Sports
Maiocco: 49ers trading Wilson to Dolphins came at the right price
SANTA CLARA -- Running back Jeff Wilson came to the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He left the organization on Tuesday to reunite with a former 49ers coach who knows him well. That’s the thing about Wilson: The more coaches and teammates know him, the more they like...
NBC Sports
D’Andre Swift back at practice, Penei Sewell remains out
Lions running back D'Andre Swift returned last weekend after missing three games with shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Dan Campbell said early this week that the back wasn’t back to 100 percent. That made Swift’s absence from Wednesday’s practice reason for some concern about his outlook for...
