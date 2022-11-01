Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Kingman Fire to Hold Crash Simulation with School Bus
Next Thursday, November 3rd, from 8-10:00 a.m. the Kingman Fire Department, in a multi-agency coordinated effort, will be simulating a vehicle accident involving a school bus and another vehicle. This training simulation will take place at the Kingman Unified School District (KUSD) bus barn located off Andy Devine Avenue. Kingman...
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen arrested for making violence threat￼
KINGMAN – A teenager has been booked into juvenile detention for allegedly threatening to kill people at the Kingman Middle School. No one was hurt and no incident occurred. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after parents reported the threat at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, November 1. Agency spokesman Anita Mortensen said a parent reported the suspect student passed a note during his school bus ride home Tuesday afternoon.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
Fox5 KVVU
Mohave Daily News
Council approves grants, SUVs for BCPD
BULLHEAD CITY — The last Bullhead City Council meeting before the changing of the guard was short, sweet and beneficial to local law enforcement. The first two items concerned grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. One was a $20,000 grant to improve DUI patrols and the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Animal shelter project advances￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Bullhead City Council has awarded a $180,000 contract to Selberg Associates, Inc. to design a new municipal animal shelter. City Manager Toby Cotter said the project has been on the drawing board for years and that the city has about $3.8-million earmarked for the endeavor.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Turner charged in Golden Valley homicide
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has charged one Golden Valley man with the murder of another. Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, is jailed for the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42, and faces unrelated charges from a previous arrest. Detectives exhumed Blake’s body on...
AZFamily
Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Phoenix police...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Marijuana dispensary may look to reopen￼
KINGMAN – A building formerly leased and operated as a marijuana dispensary just outside the city limits in north Kingman may reopen for the same purpose. Zoned Properties seeks a special use permit for its property located on Northern Avenue, just east of Van Nuys Road. “The site was...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Paul Walsh Memorial Veterans Day Parade set
BULLHEAD CITY – Honoring all who served, the 14th Annual Paul Walsh Memorial Veterans Day Parade takes place Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. on Miracle Mile. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded to the Most Patriotic floats. Presented by the First Marine Division Association,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Soroptimists celebrating Dream Big campaign￼
Soroptimist International of Kingman held a Fall Meeting for the Golden West Region on September 30 and October 1, at the Mohave Community College, Downtown Campus. Soroptimist is celebrating the Dream Big Campaign of 100 years of empowering, encouraging, and improving the lives of women and girls in the Kingman community.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legal Notices for the Week of Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Dawn Marie Bridgman-Lloyd, 3304 E. Coarra Drive, Kingman, AZ 86409, (702)539-3786, dawnmariebridgeman@gmail.com, Petitioner, in Pro Per Prepared By: Diana L. Young, AZCLDP #81741, Tri-State Paralegal Services, AZCLDP #81742 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MOHAVE In re the Matter of the Estate of: DENISE MICHELE MASMAN, Deceased. Case No.: PB2022-00877 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DAWN MARIE BRIDGEMAN-LLOYD has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative c/o TRI-STATE PARALEGAL SERVICES, LLC, 4168 HIGHWAY 95, SUITE 103, FORT MOHAVE, AZ 86426. DATED this 28th day of October, 2022. /s/ Dawn Marie Bridgeman-Lloyd, Personal Representative.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Enjoy the 2nd Annual Food Truck Festival￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership (CFEL) presents the Second Annual Food Truck Festival at Querio Park at the corner of Querio Dr and McCulloch Blvd on Saturday, Nov 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The community is invited to attend...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Controversy continues over LHC drag show￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A number of prominent citizens rallied to express support for the Lake Havasu City Council during its October 24 meeting. Theirs was a counterattack to weeks of stinging criticism of elected officials for failing to heed the call of some who insisted a drag queen show scheduled early next year should be canceled or regulated to protect children.
thestandardnewspaper.online
First Friday “Day of the Dead”￼
KINGMAN – Come to downtown Kingman for First Friday on Nov. 4 beginning at 5:30 p.m. This month’s theme is Day of the Dead. Support local businesses, check out exclusive deals, or become a vendor! Vendor applications are available for download at kingmanchamber.com/ Under “Latest Updates”. Vendor space is limited, applications can be submitted to firstfriday@kingmanchamber.com or stop by the Chamber Office.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Halloween Activites by the City
What’s the scariest Halloween event in Mohave County? How about the best candy? Best costume? Best trunk decoration? There are a lot of costume and vehicle-decor prizes, as well as candy flowing this Halloween season! Here’s a list of the ones we found. All activities are free unless otherwise noted.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Classified Ads for the Week of Nov. 2 – Nov. 8, 2022
Let nursing homes take all your money & assets. Quality & still affordable. INDEPENDENT or ASSISTED LIVING. Get the care you deserve & need, & still be your own person. I have medical experience. Large private country home, park-like grounds with over 400 shade & fruit trees in Golden Valley. Sidewalks throughout. My home & yard are handicap accessible, fenced & has security dogs. Paramedics are one block away, Kingman Regional Medical Center is 8 miles & the Laughlin casinos are 24 miles. Furnished or unfurnished. Rented monthly & no deposits. No smoking. Discount for disabled veterans & disabled police officers. 928-565-7375.
travelyouman.com
Where Is Lake Havasu (Everything You Need To Know)
Bordering California and Arizona, Lake Havasu is a sizable reservoir on the Colorado River. With a surface area of 79 square kilometers (30.5 square miles) and a water volume of 0.8 cubic kilometers, or around 649,000 acre feet, it is a large body of water. With more than 2.5 million visitors each year, it is a very well-liked vacation spot.
