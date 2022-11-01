Dawn Marie Bridgman-Lloyd, 3304 E. Coarra Drive, Kingman, AZ 86409, (702)539-3786, dawnmariebridgeman@gmail.com, Petitioner, in Pro Per Prepared By: Diana L. Young, AZCLDP #81741, Tri-State Paralegal Services, AZCLDP #81742 IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF ARIZONA IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF MOHAVE In re the Matter of the Estate of: DENISE MICHELE MASMAN, Deceased. Case No.: PB2022-00877 NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DAWN MARIE BRIDGEMAN-LLOYD has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against the Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented by delivering or mailing a written statement of the claim to the Personal Representative c/o TRI-STATE PARALEGAL SERVICES, LLC, 4168 HIGHWAY 95, SUITE 103, FORT MOHAVE, AZ 86426. DATED this 28th day of October, 2022. /s/ Dawn Marie Bridgeman-Lloyd, Personal Representative.

